Parsons Selected to Help Deliver Manchester’s Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel

CHANTILLY, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, to help deliver the new Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project, the city’s largest public works project to date. The three-year, $16 million contract includes program and construction management (PM/CM) services for the project, designed to help mitigate the risk of flooding in the city, eradicate combined sewer overflow (CSO) discharges into the Merrimack River, and secure the river as a source of clean drinking water.

“We are proud to leverage our engineering, water, and tunnel expertise to help the City of Manchester improve water quality and community health,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, North America Infrastructure for Parsons. “Our cutting-edge tunneling knowledge and program and construction management capabilities have delivered underground structures including storm and wastewater tunnels that keep water moving and help deliver clean drinking water where it is needed all around the world.”

The Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel is the centerpiece of Phase II in Manchester’s more than $338 million investment to address CSOs and improve Merrimack River water quality. The new drainage system will include a two-mile long, 12-foot inside diameter tunnel, constructed 30 to 80 feet below ground with seven drop shafts along its length to receive flows. The city will also leverage the project to upgrade utilities, rebuild roads, add curbing, sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes, and other amenities.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, with 80 years of experience planning, designing, and engineering complex tunnel projects. With more than 250 tunnels and ocean outfalls around the world, Parsons’ projects have involved challenging geologic environments, from seismically active Southern California to the Chesapeake Bay’s alluvial coastal plain.

