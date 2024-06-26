Outdoor Adventure Gear Rental Market Share Will be Worth USD 31.93 Billion by 2034, at 6.7% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research study, the global outdoor adventure gear rental market size was valued at USD 17.75 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.93 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Outdoor Adventure Gear Rental Market: Report Overview

Outdoor adventure gear is specialized equipment and apparel used for various outdoor activities like hiking, camping, mountaineering, and rock climbing. It should be appropriate for the environment, lightweight, waterproof, and carry essential items like navigation tools, first aid, fire starters, and emergency shelter. Popular brands like Stikage offer backpacks, tents, clothing, footwear, and accessories for various outdoor activities. Proper inspection and maintenance are essential for ensuring the safety and functionality of the gear.

The outdoor adventure equipment rental market is expected to increase significantly, owing to the increasing popularity of outdoor activities, rental cost-effectiveness, and environmental awareness. Addressing issues like maintenance and logistics, as well as capitalizing on growing industry and technology opportunities, can help to accelerate market growth. Partnering with tourism firms and supporting sustainable practices are critical measures for meeting the increasing demand for outdoor adventure equipment rentals.

The outdoor adventure gear rental market is a growing industry that offers a variety of products for various outdoor activities and sports, including hiking, camping, rock climbing, and water sports. Technological advancements have led to innovative gear with lightweight materials, waterproofing, and advanced safety mechanisms.

Competitive Landscape:

The outdoor adventure gear rental market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

OutdoorsGeek

Arrive Outdoors

Low Gear Outdoors

Iceland Camping Equipment

Recreational Equipment

Packlist

Rent-a-Tent

Last Minute Gear

Mountain Side Gear Rental

Overnight Adventures

Outdoorhire

Exclusive Sport Rentals

Basecamp

Wooded Nomad

Pitch A Tent Kauai

The Equipment Library

Effortless Adventure

Ascent Outdoors

Campfire Ranch

Analyst View:

The market growth is inflated by the increasing popularity of adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities, increasing disposable income in developing economies, social media influencers, and technological advancements. The market is segmented based on geography, with North America and Europe being the major regions. Key players in the market include such as OutdoorsGeek and Arrive Outdoors. The rise of e-commerce platforms has expanded the reach of outdoor gear rental services, making it more convenient and accessible for consumers.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising popularity of adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities

The global tourism industry is rapidly expanding, particularly in eco-tourism and adventure tourism. Travelers are seeking unique experiences, often including outdoor activities like rock climbing and kayaking. Rental equipment at destinations enhances the travel experience by eliminating the need to carry bulky items. The growing popularity of camping, hiking, and mountaineering drives demand for outdoor adventure equipment rentals, especially among city dwellers seeking a temporary escape into nature.

Influence of social media and influencers

Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have significantly influenced the outdoor adventure gear rental market. Adventure enthusiasts and influencers share high-quality images and videos of their experiences, inspiring users to explore new products or plan their next adventure. Collaborations between outdoor gear brands and these influencers increase brand visibility and reach target audiences. The rise of social media has led to a surge in adventure tourism, as consumers seek to replicate thrilling experiences online. Social media engagement allows outdoor gear rental companies to connect with their audience, share user-generated content, and build a community around their products, driving brand loyalty and repeat business.

Market Trends:

Accessibility and affordability

Outdoor adventure gear rentals make it more accessible and cheap for adventure seekers, especially those who may not want to invest in owning and maintaining specialist equipment.

Segmentation:

Outdoor Adventure Gear Rental Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Type Insights

Tent rentals are a popular choice for camping and hiking trips, offering a variety of options from lightweight backpacking tents to full-sized family tents. Sleeping bags are also popular, offering specialized equipment for different climates and seasons. Cooking utensils, such as portable stoves and utensils, are essential for outdoor adventures, providing convenience for home-cooked meals. Lighting equipment, such as lanterns, headlights, and flashlights, ensure safety and convenience during night operations. Hiking shoes are a growing trend, catering to travelers who don't want bulky shoes or expensive shoes for a single trip. Backpack rentals allow users to choose the right size and type for their trip, enhancing comfort and convenience. Other essential equipment, such as GPS devices, trekking poles, water purifiers, and safety equipment, also meet the diverse needs of adventurers, making them a valuable addition to rental offerings.

Application Insights

The outdoor equipment rental market is primarily driven by individuals, including solo travelers, families, and small groups, who seek flexibility and cost savings. Businesses like tour operators, adventure clubs, and event organizers also contribute to the market, often renting equipment to ensure smooth experiences. Long-term partnerships with rental companies support large groups and events.

Outdoor Adventure Gear Rental Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 US$ 17.75 Billion Market value in 2034 US$ 31.93 Billion CAGR 6.7% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Regional Insights

North America: The North American outdoor adventure gear rental market is expected to experience substantial growth. Major rental companies include Arrive Outdoors, REI, and Outdoors Geek, offering a wide range of hiking, camping, and other outdoor gear for rent. The rise of e-commerce platforms has expanded the reach of outdoor gear rental services, allowing consumers to access a diverse selection of products from anywhere in the region. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative, high-performance outdoor gear in high demand among adventure enthusiasts. The growing popularity of outdoor activities like hiking, camping, skiing, and water sports fuels the market's growth.

Europe: The European outdoor adventure gear rental market is thriving due to the region's active lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and focus on sustainability. The trend towards niche sports like trail running, bouldering, and stand-up paddle-boarding is driven by social media, disposable income, and the desire for environmentally friendly products. Major markets for outdoor gear rental include the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Browse Detail Report on "Outdoor Adventure Gear Rental Market Size, Share, By Type (Tent, Sleeping Bag, Cooking Utensils, Lighting Device, Hiking Shoes, Backpack, Others), By Application (Individual, and Enterprise), By Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/outdoor-adventure-gear-rental-market-5269

Recent Development:

In January 2024, OnePlus introduced its latest travel product, the OnePlus Adventure Backpack, along with the OnePlus 12 series in India. This backpack has a rugged, nature-inspired design and features the classic OnePlus logo. It is made of durable 900D polyester fabric resistant to wrinkles and damage. This backpack also has a waterproof coating, helping to protect you on rainy days.

OnePlus introduced its latest travel product, the OnePlus Adventure Backpack, along with the OnePlus 12 series in India. This backpack has a rugged, nature-inspired design and features the classic OnePlus logo. It is made of durable 900D polyester fabric resistant to wrinkles and damage. This backpack also has a waterproof coating, helping to protect you on rainy days. In April 2023, British outdoor equipment brand OLPRO announced the launch of the OLPRO Floating Tent. The tent is made from lightweight, durable materials, including an advanced helium gas system that helps the tent float in the air. It can be easily inflated and deflated, accommodate up to four people, and has a comfortable sleeping area that can be separated into two compartments.

