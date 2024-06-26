Edible Garden to Showcase Pulp Product Line of Sustainable Gourmet, USDA Organic, Fermented Sauces and Chili-Based Products at 2024 Organic Produce Summit at the Monterey Conference Center, Monterey, California on Thursday July 11th

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will exhibit its new line of Pulp sustainable, gourmet, USDA organic, fermented sauces and chili-based products, at the 2024 Organic Produce Summit, Booth #240, in Monterey, California, Thursday, July 11th, 2024

The Organic Produce Summit is the only event exclusively dedicated to connecting buyers and suppliers in the organic fresh produce industry. The conference is designed to foster networking, education, and the exchange of information within the organic produce industry. The summit includes educational sessions and a trade show floor where various exhibitors showcase their products and services. It aims to address current trends and challenges in the industry, including sustainability practices and innovative technologies in organic produce.

“We are excited to be part of the 2024 Organic Produce Summit," expressed Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "At the summit, we will showcase our innovative Pulp line of sustainable, gourmet, USDA organic, fermented sauces and chili-based products. These offerings align with our commitment to environmental stewardship and product innovation. Our slogan, 'Bland to Bold,' captures the essence of our products, appealing to those who value flavor-forward, sustainable, and organic options. As a leading greenhouse provider, this summit provides us with a prime opportunity to connect with retail partners, buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

