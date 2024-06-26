Regenerative Agriculture Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.0%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research study, the global regenerative agriculture market size and share was valued at USD 16.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Overview

Regenerative agriculture is a kind of farming that increases soil fertility while sequestering and storing atmospheric CO2, boosting agricultural diversity, and improving water and energy management. It is a comprehensive solution that marks the first step toward a broader range of economic, environmental, and social benefits. Farms that practice regenerative agriculture can benefit from greater and more predictable yields, cheaper input costs, and the development of natural capital and ecosystem services, all while increasing agricultural resilience. Regenerative agriculture aims to restore soil health by limiting artificial inputs and mimicking natural ecosystems. It draws practices from Agroecology, Permaculture, and Conservation Agriculture, with the objective of restoring soil health. Key principles for regenerative agriculture include limiting soil disturbance, covering the soil, integrating livestock, and keeping living roots in the ground.

Limiting soil disturbance and introducing practices like cover cropping and direct drilling can help reduce soil erosion, increase biodiversity, and improve water retention. Cover crops are a cost-effective and natural way to avoid bare soil and prevent soil erosion and runoff. Re-integrating livestock through grazing and manure application can increase soil fertility and reduce the need for artificial fungicides, pesticides, and fertilizers. Perennial crops are beneficial for maintaining a living root system in the soil, while intensive agriculture focuses on annual species, degrading soil structure and nutrient levels. Reintroducing perennials into the agricultural system can help re-establish year-round living root systems, reduce disease, and provide a home for nature.

Regenerative agriculture is an innovative and holistic farming technique that aims to restore and improve soil health while enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability. It goes beyond traditional farming practices, emphasizing ideas that improve soil health, biodiversity, and ecological resilience.

Competitive Landscape:

The regenerative agriculture market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Grounded

Unilever PLC

Nestle SA

Serenity Kids

Cargill Incorporated

Danone SA

General Mills, Inc.

Soil Capital Belgium SPRL

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Bluebird Grain Farms.

Analyst View:

Regenerative agriculture is gaining interest due to its potential to address sustainability challenges. However, there is a lack of consensus on its definition and practices. Key principles include avoiding soil disturbance, covering the soil with plants or organic matter, keeping roots in the soil for beneficial microorganisms, using diverse crop rotations, and integrating livestock into arable rotations. However, the scalability and feasibility of transitioning large-scale commercial farms to regenerative practices are a major concern. Critics argue that temporary yield losses, lower farm revenue, and potential long-term productivity damage are potential risks. The integration of data analytics and technology is seen as a critical path to advancing regenerative agriculture.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Consumer demand for environmentally friendly and traceable products

Consumer demand for environmentally friendly and traceable products in regenerative agriculture is rising. Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable and ethical food products. Traceability and transparency are important to consumers, as they want to know the story behind their food and support food systems that are transparent about their practices. Many consumers believe agriculture should contribute positively to the environment, showcasing a shift towards environmentally conscious practices. After learning about regenerative agriculture, consumers trust retailers and brands that implement regenerative agriculture programs, and some of them view foods grown using regenerative agriculture as more nutritious. Retailers play a crucial role in amplifying the work of brands and communicating the benefits of regenerative agriculture to consumers.

Developments in regenerative agriculture research and knowledge

With researchers focusing on various disciplines such as soil science, agronomy, ecology, and environmental studies. These interdisciplinary approaches aim to understand the complex interactions between agricultural practices and ecosystem functions. Researchers are using methods like field experiments, modeling, and meta-analyses to quantify the impacts of regenerative practices on soil health, biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions, and crop yields. They are also investigating the effectiveness of regenerative practices like cover cropping, reduced tillage, crop rotation, and livestock integration. The mechanisms by which regenerative practices improve soil health are also being explored. The potential of regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change is also being explored. Interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers is crucial for advancing regenerative agriculture. Practitioner organizations like the Rodale Institute and the Savory Institute are actively engaged in research and knowledge dissemination.

Market Trends:

Increasing Global Danger and Ecological Worries

Regenerative agriculture is gaining attention due to its potential for "greenwashing" by corporations, uncertainty around long-term impacts, and the potential for chemical-intensive practices. Large corporations may use the term to repackage existing commitments, potentially allowing them to "greenwash" their image without transforming their damaging business models. The location-specific nature of farming limits the potential for large-scale impact. Some regenerative agriculture practices may still rely heavily on pesticides, damaging soil integrity despite reducing tillage. The regenerative agriculture movement, originating in the Global North, may not adequately address the needs of Global South farmers, leading to the agenda being shaped by wealthy nations and corporations rather than serving the interests of small-scale and marginalized farmers worldwide. Addressing these challenges is crucial for regenerative agriculture to truly transform the global food system.

Segmentation:

Molecular Cytogenetics Market is segmented based on Practice, Application and Region.

Practice Insights

Agroforestry involves the integration of agriculture with trees, including tree-crop production, such as cocoa, coffee, rubber, and oil palm. Aquaculture involves breeding, raising, and harvesting aquatic plants. Silvopastoral systems combine tree growth with livestock production, while holistic planned grazing manages the complexity of integrating livestock production with crop, wildlife, and forest production. Pasture cropping is a no-tillage technique that diversifies farming systems and improves land productivity. Agroecology is sustainable farming that balances the relationship between plants, animals, people, and their environment. Biochar applications include improving soil health, raising pH, remediating polluted soils, sequestering carbon, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and improving soil moisture. It's essential to determine the best biochars for specific soil amendment goals.

Application Insights

The nutrient cycle transfers energy and matter between living organisms and the environment, with nutrients released through death and decomposition. Biodiversity refers to the variety of living things and their interactions, with three levels which are, species, genetic, and ecosystem diversity. Carbon sequestration captures and stores atmospheric carbon dioxide to reduce global climate change, with the USGS conducting assessments on geologic and biologic types.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 US$ 16.1 Billion Market value in 2034 US$ 29.9 Billion CAGR 7.0% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Pollination, TIFS, Rockefeller Foundation Release Catalogue of Regenerative Agriculture Financing Instruments. Pollination and Transformational Investing in Food Systems (TIFS) partnered to launch a new report canvassing the market of available resources, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation.

Pollination, TIFS, Rockefeller Foundation Release Catalogue of Regenerative Agriculture Financing Instruments. Pollination and Transformational Investing in Food Systems (TIFS) partnered to launch a new report canvassing the market of available resources, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation. In March 2024, Regenerative farming, cover crops will help farmers increase yields, reduce stubble burning said IDH CEO. Regenerative farming, growing cover crops to prevent soil erosion and reinstilling nutrient contents will not only help farmers economically, but also reduce instances of stubble burning, Daan Wensing, global CEO of development agency IDH, said.

Regional Insights

North America: The North American market is expected to see a high revenue share due to increased investment and funding. The US has seen significant growth in regenerative agriculture, focusing on improving soil health through practices like cover cropping and reduced tillage. This trend requires proper soil, water, temperature, fertilizers, and care.

The North American market is expected to see a high revenue share due to increased investment and funding. The US has seen significant growth in regenerative agriculture, focusing on improving soil health through practices like cover cropping and reduced tillage. This trend requires proper soil, water, temperature, fertilizers, and care. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market is expected to experience the fastest revenue share in the forecast period, driven by regenerative agriculture, agroecological and organic farming methods, and growing concerns about food security. Key crops include sugarcane, wheat, maize, tea, coffee, fruits, and vegetables, with China and India producing the highest volumes.

Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice (Agroforestry, Aquaculture, Silvopasture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Pasture Cropping, Agroecology, Biochar, Pasture Cropping, and Others), By Application (Nutrient Cycling, Biodiversity, and Carbon Sequestration) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

