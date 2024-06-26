Green Ammonia Market Set for 72.9% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 23959.7 Million by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Green Ammonia Market will attain a value of USD 23959.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 72.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The global market for green ammonia is still in the development phases. As the government regulations and public awareness regarding CO2 emissions and the maintenance of the atmosphere's health is growing, it appears that more R&D efforts are being directed toward the production of green ammonia. It also can minimize the world's dependency on fossil fuels and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Green Ammonia Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 300 Million Estimated Value by 2031 $ 23959.7 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 72.9% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Gasifier Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in Electrolysis Technology Key Market Drivers Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives

Fertilizer Segment Leads due to Shift in Agricultural Methodologies

The growing population of the world has increased demand for food, which is further fueling the need for sustainable agriculture. This demand is acting as a driver and leading the fertilizer segment. This green ammonia is then used as an environmental-friendly alternative to traditional fertilizers. In fact, renewable production of ammonia for fertilizer can play a more surprising role in carbon generation reduction and sustainable agriculture. Thus, food security and simultaneously fulfilling the demand for eco-friendly production makes it still largest market share.

Shift Towards Sustainable Energy Sources to Fasten Growth of Power Generation Segment

As the world transitions to cleaner forms of energy, green ammonia is now being developed towards renewable energy storage and grid stability. The power generation segment is said to be the fastest-growing segment as it has the potential to bring about a sea change in the energy sector by providing a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuel apart from helping the world in its endeavor towards carbon neutrality. This is due to its ability to store and transport energy in a dense form, thereby making itself very useful regarding balancing intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind.

Expanding Green Energy Applications Helps Europe to Dominate

The green ammonia market share in Europe is expected to dominate the green ammonia market in the forecasted period. Europe is a fast-developing market with successive small-scale applications in open areas for green electricity and green fuel production because of the probability of rising usage in fuel cell cars. Germany, Netherlands, and Norway are spearheading it. These nations are thus fortified with appropriate, solid technological, and regulatory frameworks to ably promote green ammonia production.

Green Ammonia Market Insights:





Drivers

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives

Growing Interest in Renewable Energy Integration

Government Policies and Incentives Promoting Low-Carbon and Renewable Fuels

Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs

Technological and Infrastructure Challenges

Competition from Cheaper Conventional Ammonia Production Methods

Prominent Players in Green Ammonia Market

The following are the Top Green Ammonia Companies

Siemens AG

Yara International ASA

Nel Hydrogen

Air Liquide SA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Engie SA

ThyssenKrupp AG

KAPSOM

AFC Energy Plc

MAN, Energy Solutions

Key Questions Answered in Green Ammonia Market Report

What drives the green ammonia market growth?

Who are the leading green ammonia providers in the world?

Where will green ammonia demand soar high?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of green ammonia market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the green ammonia market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

