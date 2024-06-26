Global Organ Preservation Solution Market Size To Exceed 605.14 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 6.73%

New York, United States , June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organ Preservation Solution Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 315.59 Million in 2023 to USD 605.14 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4366

Organ preservation solution is one of the solution which is used to protect and preserve organs outside the body. By using modern transplantation services the use of powerful effect of cooling to prevent biological degradation in organs that are separated from their specific physiological environment. Organ transplantation and other medicinal uses can be fulfilled by organ preservation. When removing organs from a donor and transplanting them into a patient, these solutions are essential for maintaining the organs' viability and functionality. Elder patients may require organ transplantation because they commonly have diseases like TB and liver cirrhosis. Diabetes patients have more risk for multiple organ transplantation. However, a lot of supplies are needed for organ transplantation, including expensive medicines, excessive transportation, and costly doctors and surgeons. The total cost increases by the costs of patient care, organ procurement, preservation, post-surgical care for patients, and anti-rejection treatments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Organ Preservation Solution Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and Celsior), By Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic, and Normothermic), By Organ (Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Heart, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4366

The UW segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the estimated period.

Based on the solution, the global organ preservation solution market is categorized into UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and celsior. Among these, the UW segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the projected period. UW was the first intracellular preservation medium and is widely regarded as the gold standard for organ preservation.

The static cold storage segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the projected period.

Based on the technique, the global organ preservation solution market is categorized into static cold storage, hypothermic, and normothermic. Among these, the static cold storage segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the projected period. It is available to a broad range of healthcare facilities, including those with limited resources due to the simplicity of the process. For preserving the liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and heart this technique is used.

The kidney segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the estimated period.

Based on the organ, the global organ preservation solution market is categorized into kidney, liver, lungs, heart, and others. Among these, the kidney segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the anticipated time period. Kidney transplant demand is high because mainly to the increasing number of end-stage kidney diseases, which frequently bring on by diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, it is well known that people who have kidney transplants typically have beneficial long-term survival outcomes. The good outcome and improved quality of life observed by kidney transplant patients suggest the constant demand for kidney transplants.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4366

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the projected period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global organ preservation solution market over the anticipation timeframe. The largest portion of this region can be attributed to a number of factors, such as an increasing number of chronic diseases including end-stage disease and the increasing demand for and approval of organ donation.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global organ preservation solution market over the projected period. increases demands for organ transportation processes due to rising healthcare funding, and rising patient awareness. Increasing healthcare expenditures are anticipated to boost the expansion of industry in the upcoming years due to the growing geriatric population, and increasing cases of kidney and heart failure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global organ preservation solution market are Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Waters Medical Systems, 21st Century Medicine, Accord Healthcare, OrganOx Limited, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Preservation Solutions, Inc., Xvivo Perfusion AB, Transmedics, Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Bridge to Life Limited, Paragonix Technologies, TX Innovations, SALF, Vascular Perfusion Solutions, and Others

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4366

Recent Developments

On March 2022, for its kidney assist transport system, XVIVO launched EU MDR certification. XVIVO is likely that the approval allows more patients gain kidneys via the transport system.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global organ preservation solution market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Organ Preservation Solution Market, By Solution

UW

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Celsior

Global Organ Preservation Solution Market, By Technique

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic

Normothermic

Global Organ Preservation Solution Market, By Organ

Kidney

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Others

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Morphine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Oral Tablets, Injection, and Capsule), By Application (Anesthesia, Cough Suppressant, Diarrhea Suppressant, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Portable Ultrasound Machine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mobile Ultrasound Device, Handheld Ultrasound Device), By Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Anesthesiology, Musculoskeletal), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Robotic Dentistry Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product & Services (Standalone Robots, Robot Assisted Systems, and Services), By Application (Implantology and Endodontics), By End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Academics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Breast Pump Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Open System, and Closed System), By Technology (Manual Pumps, Battery Powered Pumps, and Electric Pumps), By Application (Personal Use, and Hospital Grade), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter