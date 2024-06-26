Kahuna Appoints Vijay Kalvakuntla as Chief Financial Officer to Help Power Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions, the leading provider of skills and competency management software, announces the appointment of Vijay Kalvakuntla as Chief Financial Officer. Kalvakuntla, an experienced financial and strategic leader with a proven track record in high-growth software-as-a-service environments, joined the company June 17, 2024.







“We’re pleased to add Vijay to the team at this pivotal time for the company,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. “His strategic leadership and deep understanding of the financial landscape for the tech industry will be invaluable as we scale operations to bring our solutions to as many frontline workers as possible.”

In November, Kahuna secured $21 million in Series B funding , which will be used to expand its team, increase operational capabilities, and accelerate and enhance product development. As CFO, Kalvakuntla will provide the financial engineering to ensure Kahuna maximizes its position as the leader in Operational Skills Management.

Prior to joining Kahuna, Kalvakuntla was VP Finance at logistics technology company Silq, and previously held numerous financial leadership positions, most notably at Raptor Technologies, where he led the finance and strategy functions. Kalvakuntla began his career in investment banking and private equity at Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and Stellus Capital. Kalvakuntla holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas and an MBA from The Wharton School.

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/ .

