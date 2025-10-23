Kahuna–Relias Partnership Unites Learning and Competency to Advance Healthcare Workforce Readiness

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, and Relias , the trusted multi-solution workforce enablement partner to 13,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, announced a strategic partnership that enables healthcare organizations to validate clinical competency and assign targeted training, closing the gap between education and bedside performance in real time.

Healthcare organizations, already under strain from staffing shortages and regulatory demands, face the challenge of confirming that workforce training translates into safe, on-the-job performance.

United by a shared mission of empowering workforces, Kahuna and Relias have created an integrated solution linking real-time competency data from Kahuna with Relias’ accredited learning content. The result is a closed-loop system allowing organizations to quickly verify that clinicians have completed training and are qualified to apply it safely in practice.

“At its core, this partnership is about helping clinicians perform at their best,” said Felicia Sadler, MJ, BSN, RN, CPHQ, LSSBB, vice president of Quality at Relias. “By integrating education with competency validation, we’re providing organizations with an easier way to improve patient outcomes and elevate care quality across the healthcare continuum.”

Key benefits of the Kahuna–Relias solution include:

Verified workforce readiness : Direct links between training, competency validation, and compliance requirements.

: Direct links between training, competency validation, and compliance requirements. Faster onboarding : Streamlined, competency-based pathways that reduce time to productivity.

: Streamlined, competency-based pathways that reduce time to productivity. Improved safety and care quality : Confirmation that clinicians meet validated proficiencies before providing care.

: Confirmation that clinicians meet validated proficiencies before providing care. Enhanced workforce mobility: Real-time visibility into who is qualified for specific roles, units or patients.

“Relias equips clinicians with the knowledge they need, while Kahuna ensures that knowledge translates into validated competencies at the bedside,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna. “Together, we give healthcare leaders clear insight into workforce readiness so they can be confident their teams are compliant, competent and prepared to deliver safe, high-quality care.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .

About Relias

Relias provides workforce enablement solutions for 13,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers choose Relias to reduce cost and risk, increase retention, and improve patient experience and care through the Relias Platform of connected solutions, which includes Learning, Performance, Compliance, Quality, and Recruiting. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com , Wound Care Education Institute , Relias Academy , FreeCME , and Clinician.com — serves the entire healthcare continuum and shares a common mission of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.

