DSV, 1118 - EUR 500 MILLION EUROBOND ISSUE

Company Announcement No. 1118



DSV A/S has through DSV Finance B.V. successfully placed and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes due in 2029 (the “Notes”) under its EMTN Programme.

The Notes were issued 26 June 2024 at a price of 99.518% and with a fixed coupon of 3.500% per annum. The Notes are listed on Euronext Dublin. Standard & Poor’s rated the bonds at A- and Moody’s rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV A/S.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be applied by DSV A/S for general corporate purposes including refinancing of existing debt, while respecting the Group’s unchanged long-term capital structure policy.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea have been acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment