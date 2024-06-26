Sow Good’s Founder and Executive Chairman Ira Goldfarb Discusses the Company’s History and Growth Initiatives in New Planet MicroCap Interview

IRVING, Texas, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze-dried candy and treat industry, is announcing that its Founder and Executive Chairman Ira Goldfarb sat down with Robert Kraft of Planet MicroCap for an interview about Sow Good’s origins, competitive advantage and long-term vision.



The interview is available to watch here.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze-dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze-dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com