Stonewall Kitchen Company Store Returns to Portland

PORTLAND, Maine, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than two years, Stonewall Kitchen has returned to Portland’s Old Port district with a new company store. The leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer opened its doors Friday morning at 215 Commercial Street, while holding an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday.



“After having to close our previous location due to circumstances beyond our control, we knew we had to find our way back to the area as soon as possible,” said Stonewall Kitchen marketing specialist, Jacob Ouellette. “We’re thrilled to be back in Portland and can’t wait to greet our guests again in this new space.”

With over 2,300 square feet of space, the new location boasts more than double the space as their former Middle Street location, offering even more consumer favorites across Stonewall Kitchen’s family of brands, including the company’s award-winning jams, chutneys, sauces, and baking mixes as well as an assortment of fine home goods, kitchen accessories and expanded gift offerings fit for every occasion.

Stonewall Kitchen’s Portland location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Sundays 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. For more information, visit stonewallkitchen.com.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts distribution in more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a café in York, Maine; and 11 retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 35 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com .

