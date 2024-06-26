AvePoint Named a Winner in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced it has won its sixth global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, most recently in the Education category. AvePoint was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“At AvePoint, we believe that empowering organizations to safely and effectively use technologies in the Microsoft Cloud, including Copilot for Microsoft 365, is the cornerstone of a more productive and innovative workforce,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “As part of our dedication to harnessing the transformative potential of AI, we’ve collaborated with partners and customers in the education sector to upskill and educate lifelong learners, while making sure AI is governed in a socially responsible way. That way, we’re ensuring positive and personalized outcomes for every learner.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. This year’s awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from over 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

AvePoint was named a 2024 Education Microsoft Partner of the Year winner for its AI-powered MaivenPoint edtech platform which fuels transformative learning solutions. This year, AvePoint created an AI-powered chatbot for Fairfield Primary School which served as a language tutor and addressed social and emotional needs of students. Additionally, AvePoint used AI and machine learning to enhance workforce training with NTUC LearningHub and automate learning experiences with Singapore Quality Institute, saving 2,500+ hours annually.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS for Partners, a digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found here.

Regionally, AvePoint won two Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards for the Education Industry and Future of Work Transformation, Modern Work categories, and was named a finalist for the Microsoft APAC ISV Partner of the Year Award last year.

AvePoint continues to collaborate with Microsoft as a Microsoft Content AI Partner and is among the first companies to feature advanced in-product integrations for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for AvePoint Cloud Backup Express and as a SharePoint Embedded launch partner for AvePoint Confide. To learn more about AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft Alliance page.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is the global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to secure the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other cloud environments. AvePoint's global partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

