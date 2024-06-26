Stockholm, 26 June 2024





Erik Fällström has decided to resign as board member of Anoto



Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that Erik Fällström today has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to resign as board member of Anoto with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has resolved that deputy board member Alexander Fällström shall participate as board member in the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2024.





