Will The Healthcare Industry Overcome Current Technological Gaps? SOTI Research Shows Lack of Advancement Year Over Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare needs escalate globally, the requirement for modern technology to support patient care is evident. New research from SOTI, Code Digital: Will Healthcare Thrive or Survive, reveals that 85% of healthcare professionals worldwide believe organizations need to invest in new or better technology to improve patient outcomes.



Understandably, the persistence of outdated technology makes it difficult for healthcare workers to do their jobs efficiently. Research shows that healthcare staff are losing an average of 3.9 hours per week, per employee, due to technical or system difficulties associated with poorly managed devices and IT infrastructure – up from 3.4 hours in 2023. Additionally, over one-quarter of the workforce now loses more than five hours per week, affecting the quality of patient care.

“The impact of technological stagnation in the healthcare sector is significant. Without the adoption of appropriate and advanced technologies, there is a tangible risk of delay in critical care delivery, mismanagement of patient data and hindered communication among healthcare providers. More than two-thirds of organizations experience regular problems with IoT/telehealth devices leading to patient care delays. These gaps can directly lead to poor health outcomes and reduced patient satisfaction,” said Shash Anand, SVP of Product Strategy at SOTI.

In With the Old, Slow With the New: Addressing the Remote Support Gap

Telehealth leverages technology to deliver healthcare services remotely and is relied on to meet community healthcare needs. While the rates of telehealth usage rise, legacy IT issues prevent 24% of global healthcare organizations from supporting devices remotely. This impacts the ability to modernize day-to-day operations.

Additionally, 89% of those working in telehealth believe their organizations would benefit from more interconnected medical devices. This underscores another critical gap: despite the rapid growth in the number and complexity of devices, healthcare infrastructure and management processes have not kept pace. This diminishes the ability to leverage the potential of telehealth technologies and the data they contain.

A further 63% admitted to relying on outdated technology, marking a significant increase from 46% in 2022. This trend is more pronounced in countries such as Germany (81%), Canada (77%) and France (73%), where most healthcare professionals believe they are hindered by legacy systems.

SOTI’s research also shows that artificial intelligence (AI) can be a key driver for improving telehealth capabilities and unlocking its potential, with 98% of organizations having at least considered incorporating AI into patient care. Despite the strong interest in using AI to transform telehealth, the survey reveals a significant hurdle. Nearly one-quarter of telehealth professionals find it challenging to translate their intentions into AI investment.

“AI and machine learning can improve the link in telehealth between patients and physicians, automating updates to patient records with greater accuracy and speeding up the generation of treatment plans that patients can access digitally. It is evident that there is a need for clearer technological roadmaps and more effective strategies to fully leverage AI and machine learning to improve remote care processes,” added Anand.

Data Security Concerns Escalate as Legacy Systems Persist

Data security is a growing concern within the healthcare sector, with 23% of professionals now citing it as their primary worry – a significant increase from 16% in 2023. This increased apprehension is mirrored by a rise in data-related incidents: nearly half of those surveyed (45%) reported external data breaches this year, up from 33% last year. Additionally, both accidental and intentional data leaks by employees have heightened, along with DDoS ransomware attacks. The survey results highlight the critical need for robust data protection measures and substantial investment in securing sensitive healthcare information. SOTI’s research reveals a direct link between the use of legacy technology and escalating security issues.

“Based on our research, 36% indicated that outdated IT systems increase their vulnerability to cyberattacks, correlating to the rise in data breaches and security threats. The presence of security vulnerabilities must serve as an incentive for healthcare providers to prioritize technological upgrades. This is essential to prevent costly data breaches and leaking sensitive patient information, which can significantly undermine trust in healthcare systems,” concluded Anand.

To address data security risks in the healthcare sector, organizations must prioritize robust device management solutions. The SOTI ONE Platform offers comprehensive visibility, strong security protections and the capability to remotely manage and secure devices. Moreover, organizations can gain real-time visibility into the field, to support data-driven decision making. It is crucial for IT decision-makers to understand how devices are used in operations, and to be proactive in addressing issues quickly and efficiently.

SOTI’s latest report, Code Digital: Will Healthcare Thrive or Survive, can be downloaded here.

