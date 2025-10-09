SOTI Launches New & Improved SOTI Altitude Program for Channel Partners at SOTI SYNC 25

MONTREAL, Canada, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI, a leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), announced the launch of its reinvented SOTI Altitude Program for channel partners at its flagship partner and user conference, SOTI SYNC 25.

The SOTI Altitude Partner Program has always been a channel-focused initiative designed to provide partners with the resources, tools, and support to effectively sell and implement SOTI solutions. With the recent announcement, the program has been reimagined to empower partners to grow faster, sell more and maximize their success—with expanded support, structured incentives and a more diverse partner ecosystem.

For over 25 years, SOTI has built strong, trusted partnerships, delivering industry-leading EMM solutions. In the past two years, SOTI identified an opportunity to transform how it collaborates with partners and to create a program designed for growth in today’s competitive market. The reinvented SOTI Altitude Program expands from a single-model framework into a multi-track, customer-driven ecosystem—now serving over 6,500 partners globally.

“The new and revamped Altitude Partner Program empowers our partners to accelerate business growth, drive profitable recurring revenue, capture greater market share, and differentiate themselves from the competition,” said Mustafa Ebadi, COO at SOTI. “By collaborating closely with SOTI, partners gain access to cutting-edge training, tools, and support to deliver impactful solutions that enhance customer productivity and efficiency, ensuring long-term success.”

A New Era of Partner Collaboration

The Altitude Program now supports six distinct partner tracks, creating a more inclusive ecosystem:

Resellers

Distributors

Managed Service Providers (MSP)

Device Manufacturers

Independent Software Vendors (ISV)

Platform Providers

With the addition of multiple tracks, partners of all types gain access to exclusive resources and support—including sales tools, technical training, marketing resources and more—empowering them to accelerate customer success and drive bottom-line growth across industries.

Why Partner with SOTI?

The enhanced SOTI Altitude Program is built to accelerate partner success. Whether you’re looking to expand into new industries, strengthen customer relationships or unlock new revenue streams, SOTI provides the support our partners need to thrive.

Key benefits include:

Industry-Leading Solutions: The widest support for operating systems, hardware vendors and mobility use cases in the EMM market.

The widest support for operating systems, hardware vendors and mobility use cases in the EMM market. Growth Potential Across Verticals: Opportunities in retail, transportation & logistics (T&L), healthcare, field services, emergency services, manufacturing and more.

Opportunities in retail, transportation & logistics (T&L), healthcare, field services, emergency services, manufacturing and more. Expanded Training & Enablement: Unlimited access to SOTI Academy and on-demand training for employees.

Unlimited access to SOTI Academy and on-demand training for employees. Growth Tools: Access to ROI calculators, demo licenses at no charge and streamlined onboarding resources.

Access to ROI calculators, demo licenses at no charge and streamlined onboarding resources. Rewards: A tiered system that recognizes and rewards success, with Market Development Funds (MDF) to fuel partner-led growth.

A tiered system that recognizes and rewards success, with Market Development Funds (MDF) to fuel partner-led growth. Altitude Accelerator: A fast-track path to help partners progress through program levels more quickly and unlock greater benefits.

A fast-track path to help partners progress through program levels more quickly and unlock greater benefits. Shared Success: A true partnership model built around collaboration, enablement and customer-first outcomes.



