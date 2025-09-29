SOTI SYNC 25 Kicks Off in Montreal, Canada: Where Leaders, Legends & Technology Converge

MONTREAL, Canada, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI SYNC 25 has kicked off in Montreal, Canada, marking the start of four exciting days of hands-on training, insightful keynotes and inspiring customer success stories. Hosted by SOTI, a global leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), this partner and user conference runs from September 29 to October 2, 2025.

Held at the iconic Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel, SOTI SYNC 25 is more than a conference—it’s a powerful display of what’s possible when technology, people and purpose collide. From hands-on demos to thought-provoking panels, this is where the future of mobility comes alive.

“SOTI SYNC is our commitment to investing in our global community,” said Shash Anand, SVP of Product Strategy at SOTI. “It’s about bringing people together, listening to their feedback and building solutions that truly solve their challenges.”

What’s Happening at SOTI SYNC 25

Keynotes & Fireside Chats: Hear from SOTI leaders as they share their insights on leadership, resilience and staying ahead of the curve.

Customer & Partner Panels: Real stories, real impact. Learn from those who are transforming their industries with SOTI.

Hands-On Training & Certification: Technical workshops and onsite certifications give attendees the chance to level up their skills and bring value back to their organizations.

The SOTI Retail Experience: Step into a live retail walkthrough and see SOTI solutions in action—from inventory management to customer engagement. This is mobility in motion.

Expo Floor: Explore the latest innovations from SOTI and its partners. The tradeshow-style floor features interactive booths, demos and direct access to the creative minds behind the tech.

Networking & Fun Night: Join an epic night of celebration at New City Gas—one of Montreal's most iconic venues—and create meaningful connections with leaders around the world.





“SOTI SYNC is about sharing and exploring real tools, real insights, and real impact with our partners and customers,” said Anand. “From immersive demos to impactful conversations with mobility experts, we create meaningful experiences that reinforce how deeply we value their success.”

Why It Matters

SOTI SYNC 25 is a reflection of SOTI’s commitment to its global community, a place where ideas are shared, feedback is valued, and innovation is built together. With over 2,200 employees, 17,000+ customers and a presence in 180+ countries, SOTI continues to strengthen its connections and expand its global reach.

What sets SOTI apart is its strong roots in Canadian-grown talent, driving over 120 consecutive profitable quarters and delivering solutions that truly make a difference. This success is backed by an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 94, showing that customers not only trust SOTI but also strongly recommend it.

SOTI SYNC 25 celebrates this journey and looks ahead to what’s next, bringing the SOTI community together to learn, connect and shape the future of mobility.

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI’s world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.