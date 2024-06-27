Release Therapeutics Announces New CEO to Drive Best-in-Class CNS Innovation

GENEVA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Therapeutics (‘Release Tx’ or ‘the Company’), a privately-held, Swiss BioMedTech company, announced today the appointment of Thomas Mehrling, MD, PhD, as CEO. The appointment follows the recent strategic pivot of Release Tx (formerly, ‘MaxiVax’) towards treating genetic disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) with a best-in-class cell macroencapsulation technology as an alternative to gene therapy.1



With over 25 years’ experience in multinational pharma companies, including Takeda, Mundipharma International and Hoffmann-La Roche, Dr. Mehrling is an expert in developing novel oncology compounds from bench to bedside. During his tenure at MundiPharma International (2003–2013), he oversaw the clinical development, registration and launch of two major products in Europe, Depocyte® and Levact® (Ribomustin® and Treanda®). Dr. Mehrling received his PhD in Pharmacology and MD from the University of Frankfurt, where he previously spent 13 years working on research projects in cardiology and oncology.

Release Tx is developing a proprietary technology capable of delivering highly potent therapeutic proteins beyond the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the long-term treatment of CNS disorders. Consisting of an implantable macroencapsulation device and a human myoblast cell line that can be genetically modified to produce diverse proteins, this technology is the first of its kind to be designed for cell macroencapsulation in humans.2 The lead programme of Release Tx focuses on treating Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic CNS disorder typically affecting young children.

Release Tx’s Chairman, Ksenija Pavletic, said, “We’re thrilled to have Dr. Mehrling on board to lead Release Therapeutics on its new mission. The remarkable progress we’ve made with our technology now offers significant advantages over gene therapy for the treatment of CNS diseases, bringing hope to patients and their families around the world.”

Thomas Mehrling, MD, PhD, said ‘Release Therapeutics’ technology is a game-changer in getting therapeutic proteins where they are needed most. I am looking forward to driving the company towards this goal.’

About Release Therapeutics

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Release Therapeutics is a privately-held, BioMedTech company developing the first cell macroencapsulation technology designed to deliver potent therapeutic proteins beyond the human blood-brain barrier. The Company’s proprietary technology integrates an implantable macroencapsulation device with an immortalised myoblast cell line capable of producing a broad range of proteins for long-term delivery to the CNS. Innovating at the nexus of biotech and MedTech, Release Therapeutics is on a mission to treat genetic diseases of the CNS without gene therapy. The company’s lead programme is in preclinical development for the treatment of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic disorder that leads to progressive loss of myelin and typically affects young children.

