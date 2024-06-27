U.S. Tattoo Studios & Tattoo Removal Services Market Analysis 2024: Historical Demand 2007-2023, Consumer Demographics 2024-2030, Competitor Profiles by State

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tattoo Studios & Tattoo Removal Services: A Market Analysis" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tattoos and body art in the U.S. have soared in popularity lately, especially amongst Millennials and Gen Z, fueling an industry comprised of 11,600 tattoo studios. The industry is estimated to be worth $4.5 billion, and is growing strongly.

According to polls, 32% of American adults now have a tattoo, but some have regrets about getting them, thus opening up a new market - tattoo removal, which is driven by new laser equipment and technology. This is a fragmented market of local artists, but it can be quite lucrative, especially with multiple artists renting space and working for a studio.

This new Marketdata report covers the following topics:

Why demand exists, history and evolution of tattoo studios and the services they offer, typical operations/staff, separate analyses and $ size of the markets for: tattoo studios and tattoo removal services (2007-2023)

Consumer demographics, forecasts for 2024 and 2030, tattoo studio operating ratios and profit margins, start-up costs, tattoo artist salaries (by state), number of tattoo studios and market receipts (by state), and competitor profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope, Sources of Information,

Methodology

Nature & Operations of Tattoo Parlors

Overview of the market, structure and main characteristics

Summary and history of tattoos in the United States: discussion

Estimated number of tattoo studios, avg. receipts per studio, current $ size of the market

Geographic analysis, top states (no. of studios, state $ market potentials)

Key industry facts/indicators

Good/typical locations for a tattoo parlor (home, retail, college, flea mkt.)

Avg. salary of a tattoo artist: rental of retail store space, subcontractor status, training/expertise, apprentices, building clientele

Tattoo studio operations: start-up costs, avg. revenues, expenses (rent, tools, marketing, equipment), profits

Discussion of concerns about safety of inks, regulation, FDA actions

Types and styles of tattoos.

Tables:

Estimated studio income statement: avg. revenues and expenses, by type

Types of common tattoos, technology - smart tattoos

Number of tattoo studios, by state, state mkt. potentials: 2024

Average yearly salaries of tattoo artists, by state

Tattoo artist, by gender, by year: 2010-2021

Tattoo artists, by race, ethnicity, by year: 2010-2021

Tattoo Artist Jobs, By Employer Size

Tattoo Artist Unemployment Rate, By Year: 2010-2021

Tattoo Artist Tenure Statistics

Industry Size and Growth

Summary & discussion of various estimates of no. of tattoo studios, $ size of the industry (U.S. Census Bureau data, articles, trade groups, other mkt. research firms)

Market Status report: findings of Marketdata interviews with industry leaders regarding recovery since the pandemic, current issues, outlook, headwinds

Estimates of no. of tattoo studios and artists (Census, Data Axle)

Average revenues per studio

Census data, product line sales, avg. annual receipts per establishment (tattoo studios, tattoo removal, body piercing services)

Total industry size: estimates by PEW Research, Marketdata, others

How the business holds up in recessions, reasons for growing popularity of tattoos

Estimated no. of parlors, avg. revenues per parlor/artist

Marketdata estimates of $ annual revenues of tattoo parlors, tattoo removal: 2020-2021 pandemic performance, 2022 recovery period, 2024-2025 Forecast, 2030 Forecast, rationale.

Tables:

Estimated $ Size of The U.S. Tattoo Studios & Tattoo Removal Market: 2007-2030 F

Market growth forecasts by other market research firms.

The Tattoo Removal Market

Discussion of the basics of tattoo removal: time required, costs, trends since 2010, laser equipment used, etc.

Types of laser equipment used (Q-switched lasers, pulse dye, CO2 lasers, diode, erg, yag, Palomar Medical Technologies etc.)

Cost per session and no. of treatments needed, total cost

American Academy of Dermatology survey findings

Training of personnel

Setting up a tattoo removal business: office layout, regulations, equipment, types of leases for laser machines, technology, marketing, staff)

Tattoo removal demographics: sex, seize of tattoos, type ink used, typical patient motivations for removal, pricing, avg. revenue per patient)

Marketdata estimates of $ annual revenues of tattoo removal market: estimates by U.S. Census, franchisor, other research firms: 2024 & 2030 Forecast, rationale for estimates, discussion of estimates by other sources.

Estimated market share of tattoo studios vs. dermatologists, med spas and other MDs.

Med Spas & Tattoo Removal: Findings of Custom ISPA/Marketdata Online Survey of med spa owners: do they offer tattoo removal, sex mix of clients, use of existing/new staff, biggest competitors, cost per session, no. of sessions, total cost, plans to add service in next year, age & sex of clients, brands of laser equip. used)

Recent developments in the laser equipment market, list of top manufacturers

Company Profile: Removery

Tables & Infographics:

Tattoo Market Characteristics

Tattoo Removal Market Characteristics

Tattoo removal profitability

Customer Demand & Demographics

Who gets tattoos? - results of surveys/polls by Harris Polls, U.S News, other companies (2003, 2008, 2012 data)

Percent of Americans with a tattoo (by age, race, sex, region, reasons, etc.)

Attitudes toward persons with tattoos

Piercings, Henna tattoos

Findings of study by Public Opinion Laboratory at Northern Illinois University: characteristics of people with tattoos & body piercings (by gender, race, income, marital status, year of birth)

Reference Directory of Industry Information Sources

Name/address/phone/key contacts: trade groups, journals, magazines, directories, special surveys, consultants, etc.

