Oculis and EURETINA Announces the Ramin Tadayoni Award

ZUG, Switzerland, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, announces, in collaboration with EURETINA, the Ramin Tadayoni Award.



In memory of the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and a world-renowned retina specialist, EURETINA and Oculis have come together to pay a lasting tribute to Professor Tadayoni’s legacy. In this effort, EURETINA has established the Ramin Tadayoni Award supported by Oculis. This annual award of €30,000 for research support, with an additional €5,000 for the candidate, will recognise the future generation of talented ophthalmologists who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of retina research. Applications will be accepted in June and July 2024, and the first award will be granted at the EURETINA Congress in September.

“Prof. Ramin Tadayoni was an exceptional friend and a highly accomplished and world-renowned retina specialist that, as an advisor, played a key part in Oculis progress since its inception, and most recently as its Chief Scientific Officer,” said Riad Sherif M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis. “He was truly a luminary in the field of ophthalmology and, in addition to his scientific achievements, he is remembered for his kindness, mentorship and unwavering commitment to advancing the field and bettering patients’ lives. Prof. Tadayoni has left behind a profound legacy and we are very pleased that this award will carry forward his dedication to high quality research in the field of retina, to education, and to patients suffering from blinding diseases.”

“The Ramin Tadayoni Award has been established to honour the memory of a remarkable individual whose contributions significantly advanced ophthalmic disease research. This initiative serves both as a legacy to an incredible man and a tribute to his work. By preserving the contributions of Prof. Tadayoni, we are also investing in the future generation of brilliant ophthalmologists who will drive research excellence and innovation in retinal care. We are proud to launch this prestigious award in tribute to a visionary leader and cherished friend. We are most grateful to Oculis for its support of the initiative," said Anat, Loewenstein, M.D., President of EURETINA.

Prof. Tadayoni was appointed as Chief Scientific Officer of Oculis in February 2024. At the time, he served as the President of EURETINA, the European Society of Retina Specialists and the Retina Department Chairman of Rothschild Foundation Hospital, including the French Myopia Institute. Prior, he was also Chief of the Department for Lariboisière university hospitals and Saint-Louis hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at University Paris-Cité. Prof. Tadayoni was a Principal Investigator in numerous trials and served as an advisor for companies in the ophthalmology space for over two decades, including his role as Chair of the Oculis’ Retina Scientific Advisory Board. He was a passionate physician and researcher, authoring over 320 medical and scientific articles and making numerous contributions to ophthalmology textbooks. He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award and the prestigious Jules Gonin Award from the Retina Research Foundation. Dr. Tadayoni completed his medical degree and internship at Paris V University. His retina fellowship was completed at Lariboisière University Hospital while simultaneously pursuing his Ph.D. in Science at Paris VII University and the Paris Vision Institute.

