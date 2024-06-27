Xtract One Technologies Selected by NHL’s Stanley Cup Winning Florida Panthers to Secure Entrances at Amerant Bank Arena, Baptist Health IcePlex, and FTL War Memorial

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway has been selected to protect all entrances at Amerant Bank Arena , Baptist Health IcePlex , and FTL War Memorial by the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL). SmartGateways will be deployed over the course of the next year at all entrances to increase security at upcoming events at these venues.



Amerant Bank Arena is Florida’s largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the Stanley Cup winning Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art Amerant Bank Arena hosts hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually.

The selection of Xtract One reaffirms Amerant Bank Arena’s commitment to enhancing patron experiences with a modern-day security approach, ensuring minimized entry wait times and enabling fans to swiftly and safely access the venue.

"Following our recent announcement of professional sports teams wins, we’re excited to be able to now name this new win with an outstanding organization. Together with the Panthers, we look forward to further enhancing these iconic venues that embody both sportsmanship and community,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This collaboration goes beyond security — it's about establishing a seamless, protected environment that allows patrons to fully engage and enjoy the experience without interruption."

The Baptist Health IcePlex serves as both the official practice facility for the Florida Panthers and as a bustling hub for hockey enthusiasts of all ages. It stands adjacent to the historic FTL War Memorial, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations for the upcoming War Memorial Auditorium event space. Both venues are integral to the Fort Lauderdale area, and this partnership with Xtract One signifies the commitment to prioritizing community safety while enhancing the overall patron experience.

"We are excited to be working with Xtract One to enhance the security of our venue entrances,” said Bryce Hollweg, COO of the Florida Panthers. “This collaboration allows us to set new standards in fan safety and overall enjoyment, ensuring that locals and tourists alike can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of our events with peace of mind. Together, we're raising the bar for security and creating unforgettable moments for fans of all ages, setting a new standard in sports venue safety."

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About Amerant Bank Arena

Florida’s premier sports and entertainment venue, Amerant Bank Arena is Florida’s largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art Amerant Bank Arena continues to host hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE, Billboard Latin Music Awards and more. Located in Sunrise, Florida across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually, the Broward County-owned Amerant Bank Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. For more information about Amerant Bank Arena and upcoming events, games, and concerts, visit AmerantBankArena.com and follow @AmerantBankArena on Facebook and Instagram and @AmerantArena on X.

About Baptist Health IcePlex

The newly constructed Baptist Health IcePlex is a 144,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art practice facility, part of the revitalization of the historic FTL War Memorial. This facility includes two NHL-regulation sized ice rinks, Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop, a 7,500 sq. ft Florida Panthers Flagship retail location and dedicated hockey and figure skating pro shop, ‘The Federal’, a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor patio operated by Knallhart Management Group, 11 locker rooms, three multi-use party rooms and more. The Baptist Health IcePlex serves as the practice facility for the Florida Panthers and a community hub for Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park, bringing in families from all over the tri-county area to enjoy a robust variety of youth and adult programming options.

