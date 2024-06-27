Real-World Evidence and Market Access Annual In-Person Conference (Germany - October 14-15th, 2024): Anticipated Regulatory Updates and RWE Impact on Market Access

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Real-World Evidence and Market Access Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Real-World Evidence and Market Access two day Conference takes place in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany on October 14-15th 2024.

This gathering serves a platform where industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers converge to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the dynamic landscape of evidence-based healthcare and market access strategies.

Through engaging keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities, this event aims to foster collaboration, share best practices, and catalyze advancements that drive improved patient outcomes and successful market access across the European healthcare ecosystem.

Key Highlights

Updates on European regulatory frameworks governing real-world evidence (RWE) and their impact on market access strategies.

Ensuring the reliability, validity, and relevance of RWE in the context of market access.

Effective collaboration strategies between industry stakeholders and payers to enhance market access outcomes.

Strategies for pricing and reimbursement that align with evidence-based market access approaches.

The impact of patient-reported outcomes on demonstrating product value and effectiveness.

The role of health economics in demonstrating the economic value of healthcare interventions.

Why Attend?

Learn about the recent trends and advancements in Real-World Evidence Generation

Engage in meaningful discussion with the most prominent industry experts and decision makers from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies who will address most critical challenges in real-world data and real-world evidence space.

Opportunity to network and exchange scientific knowledge with expert speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies, global regulators and solution providers

Conference Agenda:

Data Quality and Standardization

Ensuring the reliability and quality of real-world data used in RCTs.

RWE in the EU Joint Clinical Assessment- Opportunities and Challenges?

Sandeep Kiri, UCB Global Payer Value Strategy- Head of Health Economics and HTA Evidence

Electronic Health Record meets Evidence

Ralf Patsch, Head of Real-World Data Business Germany, Cegedim

RWE for Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

Role of RWE in supporting HTA submissions

Lewis Carpenter, Director Real World Evidence, Arcturis Data

Post-Marketing Surveillance and Phase IV Trials

Leveraging real-world evidence for post-approval monitoring

Panel Discussion- RWE in assessing long-term safety and effectiveness of interventions

Patient Recruitment and Retention

Strategies for recruiting and retaining diverse patient populations

Patient-Centric Market Access

Utilizing patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and patient-centric RWE

Engaging patients in the market access process

RWE in Market Access for Rare Diseases

Unique challenges and opportunities in demonstrating value for rare disease treatments

Navigating pricing and reimbursement considerations for orphan drugs

Conference Speakers

Helene Vioix, Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA

Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA Inha Kim, Vice President, Head of Global Strategy and Communication, Medical Affairs,, Lundbeck

Vice President, Head of Global Strategy and Communication, Medical Affairs,, Lundbeck Vandana Ayyar-Gupta, Scientific Adviser, Data & Analytics, National Institute for Health, and Care Excellence

Scientific Adviser, Data & Analytics, National Institute for Health, and Care Excellence Iroda Jurabekova, Global Pricing and Market Access Lead, Boehringer Ingelheim

Global Pricing and Market Access Lead, Boehringer Ingelheim Nivedita Valentine, Global Associate Vice President, Product Innovation, Pharmanovia

Global Associate Vice President, Product Innovation, Pharmanovia Ralf Patsch, Head of Real-World Data Business Germany, Cegedim

Head of Real-World Data Business Germany, Cegedim Senior Representative, Flatiron Health

Senior Representative, Cascador Health

Senior Representative, Numerus

Sandeep Kiri, UCB Global Payer Value Strategy- Head of Health Economics and HTA Evidence, UCB

UCB Global Payer Value Strategy- Head of Health Economics and HTA Evidence, UCB Lewis Carpenter, Director Real World Evidence, Arcturis Data

Director Real World Evidence, Arcturis Data Gustavo Olivera, HEOR (Health Economics & Outcomes Research) Senior Expert, Sanofi

HEOR (Health Economics & Outcomes Research) Senior Expert, Sanofi Craig Currie, Honorary Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology, Cardiff University

Honorary Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology, Cardiff University Rocio Casado Seminario, European Affairs and Evidence Generation Head, , European Cancer Organisation (ECO)

European Affairs and Evidence Generation Head, , European Cancer Organisation (ECO) Sabrina de Souza, Associate Director, Real World Data Scientist (CMS, PRWE), Merck

