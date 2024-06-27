Kandi Technologies Group Expands UTV Portfolio with Innovator e10K

JINHUA, CHINA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, announced the expansion of its UTV portfolio with the launch of the Innovator e10K. This new electric UTV combines strong performance with an eco-friendly design, ideal for eco-conscious adventurers seeking a powerful and precise off-road experience.

The Innovator e10K features dual AC electric motors with a 10,000-watt output, an 11.52 kWh lithium battery, and a J1772 charging port. It reaches speeds up to 40 MPH with an estimated range of 60 miles and fully recharges in 8 hours using a standard 120V outlet. With compact dimensions, high ground clearance, and rugged tires, the vehicle is designed for agility and ease of handling. It has a cargo bed load capacity of 441 lbs and a towing capacity of 2,500 lbs, supported by an independent double A-arm suspension for smooth rides. Safety features include disc brakes on both ends, while comfort and utility are enhanced by a 3500 lbs winch, electric power cargo bed, cool flow windshield, 10″touch screen with a backup camera, side doors, and running boards.

Kandi Innovator e10K UTV (Example: Color Green)

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi Technologies Group, stated, “The Innovator e10K is a significant addition to our expanding off-road vehicle portfolio. We designed this electric UTV to deliver exceptional performance and versatility for adventure seekers. The Innovator combines power, agility, and eco-friendly features, ensuring a thrilling and reliable experience for our customers. Its unique blend of capabilities makes it an excellent choice for modern adventurers.”

The Kandi Innovator e10K will be sold through authorized dealers, with more details available soon. Customers can enhance their Innovator e10K with various accessories and enjoy a 36-month warranty for the lithium battery and a 12-month limited vehicle warranty.

Kandi is a pioneering force in the electric vehicle industry, dedicated to developing innovative, sustainable transportation solutions. With a focus on quality, performance, and environmental responsibility, Kandi continues to lead the way in shaping the future of electric mobility.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

