Buy Now, Pay Later Sezzle Expands Payment Streaks Program to Canadian Users

Toronto, Ontario, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the most popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider in Canada, is delighted to announce that its innovative Payment Streaks feature is now available to Canadian users. Following its successful launch among U.S. consumers, we are excited to bring this feature to Canada, rewarding Sezzle users for consistently making timely payments, promoting financial responsibility and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The Payment Streaks program empowers Sezzle users by introducing a gamification approach to responsible payment behaviors. Each successful payment made on or before its scheduled due date contributes to the user’s payment streak. As users accumulate streaks of on-time payments within a rolling 90-day window, they qualify for advancement to higher loyalty tiers.

“Launching Payment Streaks for our Canadian users is a game-changer in promoting financial responsibility and customer satisfaction. By turning on-time payments into a rewarding journey, we’re empowering users to manage their finances wisely while enjoying exclusive perks.” said Sezzle Canada GM, Patrick Chan.

Key Features of Payment Streaks:

Streak Accumulation: Each eligible payment (including down payment or installment) that is successfully paid on or before its originally scheduled due date will count as one (1) “streak.”

Each eligible payment (including down payment or installment) that is successfully paid on or before its originally scheduled due date will count as one (1) “streak.” Tier Advancement: Users can upgrade to the next loyalty tier after reaching the required streak count within the rolling 90-day window.

Users can upgrade to the next loyalty tier after reaching the required streak count within the rolling 90-day window. Retention Flexibility: Failed payments sometimes happen. Users can resolve the failed payment within the same day to maintain their existing loyalty tier.

Certain payments, such as those that are failed, resolved, rescheduled, or associated with refunded or canceled orders, do not qualify for streaks. Payments charged back by banks and long-term financing payments are also excluded.

By participating in the Payment Streaks program, users can enjoy benefits such as entries into monthly giveaways and bonuses for referring friends to Sezzle. Detailed information on tier-specific rewards is available on the Payment Streaks page in the Sezzle app.

“By gamifying timely payments, we’re not only encouraging smart spending habits but also creating a more engaged community of shoppers. For merchants, this means stronger customer loyalty and trust, ultimately driving growth and success.” said Patrick Chan. “As we introduce Payment Streaks to Canadian users, we are reinforcing our commitment to shaping a future where financial empowerment is accessible to all.”

Payment Streaks is now accessible to both U.S. and Canadian shoppers (with the exception of Quebec) via the Sezzle mobile app. New users are automatically enrolled in Sezzle’s Loyalty Tiers program upon creating a Sezzle account or using Sezzle services.

For more information about Payment Streaks and Sezzle’s Loyalty Tiers program, visit our Payment Streaks FAQ page.

