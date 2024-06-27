Global Smart Plug Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring BroadLink, ConnectSense, Indiegogo, Lenovo, Leviton Manufacturing, Panasonic, Revogi Innovation, TP Link, Vesync, Wipro and Xiaomi Communications 

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Plug Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart plug market is forecasted to grow by USD 22.79 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 48.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by use of connectivity as differentiating feature by manufacturers, need for energy efficiency among consumers, and growing demand for smart homes.

This study identifies the promotion of smart plugs through trade exhibitions as one of the prime reasons driving the smart plug market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing development of smart cities and competition from built-in smart appliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart plug market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the smart plug market covers the following areas:

Smart plug market sizing

Smart plug market forecast

Smart plug market industry analysis

The smart plug market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart plug market vendors that include BroadLink, ConnectSense, D Link Corp., EDIMAX Technology, Halonix Technologies, Havells India, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Indiegogo, Insteon Technologies, ITEAD Intelligent Systems Co., Lenovo Group, Leviton Manufacturing, Panasonic Holdings, Revogi Innovation Co., Satechi Syska LED Lights, TP Link, Vesync, Wipro and Xiaomi Communications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Plug Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Connectivity segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Connectivity

7.3 Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity



8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

BroadLink

ConnectSense

D Link Corp.

EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.

Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Indiegogo Inc.

Insteon Technologies LLC

ITEAD Intelligent Systems Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Revogi Innovation Co. Ltd.

Satechi LLC

Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

TP Link Corp. Ltd.

Vesync Co. Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7kl31

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.