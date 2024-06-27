The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha Headline The Challenge, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Annual Festival and Fundraiser to Benefit Non-Profit Partners

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the lineup for The Challenge, the company’s annual music festival and fundraiser dedicated to supporting the mental health of each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. The event, hosted at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio celebrates the ongoing, collective impact of its key philanthropic partners. Top global musical guests The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha will headline the event, with supporting performances from JVKE, The 502s, Pink Sweat$ and more.



At this year’s event, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.) will celebrate the milestone of raising more than $50 million in partnership with associates, customers, business partners and its family of brands, since the first event in 2001. Funds raised this year benefit six non-profit organizations, all working to improve the mental health and well-being of the communities they serve: The Academy Group, GLSEN, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Steve Fund, The Trevor Project and The Rare Impact Fund.

“Once again, we are thrilled to bring together the A&F Co. community to support the work of our impact partners at The Challenge. This year represents a significant milestone, as we have reached a giving total of more than $50 million since the start of this amazing event, which has grown so much over the years,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “As a purpose-driven company and family of brands, we are incredibly proud to host The Challenge each year, bringing together thousands of our associates, customers and partners to celebrate our collective positive impact in our communities.”

The Challenge will include two stages for the musical guests, food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden by Rhinegeist Brewery, custom DIY apparel, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more one-of-a-kind experiences.

General admission is $125 and includes access to all live performances, unlimited food and drink and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available for $250, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $30, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for A&F Co.’s partners via www.anfchallenge.org.

The Challenge will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2024, from 5-11pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org. Must be 16 years or older to attend.

To check out a recap of last year’s event, visit The Challenge 2023.

About The Challenge

The Challenge is a music festival and fundraiser established in 2001 by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Through fundraising and one-of-a-kind experiences, the event supports the mental health of each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. In partnership with the company’s family of brands and customers, The Challenge raises millions, celebrating its collective impact with an annual event that draws thousands of people both in person and virtually.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 750+ stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and HollisterCo.com.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Gusweiler

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d02196-7c19-44fc-b479-d48b26eb514c