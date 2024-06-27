VERSES Announces Corporate Update Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, today announced that on Wednesday July 3, 2024 at 1:00PM ET, CEO Gabriel René will provide a corporate update on recent events and strategic plans.
On the Webinar Mr. René will address:
- State of the AI Industry
- The Recent Strategic Investment from G42
- The Launch and Rollout of the Genius Platform
- Update on AI Benchmarks
- Status of Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance Standards
To register for the webinar interested parties can use the following link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/323/onqrlty7
To learn more about Genius, please visit: https://www.verses.ai/genius
Developers can sign up for Genius beta here.
About VERSES
VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt, and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation, and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn, and X.
