DailyPay and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Innovative Earned Wage Access Platform to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DailyPay, an industry-leading worktech company and leader in earned wage access (EWA), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring earned wage access to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as DailyPay’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s EWA solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with DailyPay to help Public Sector agencies achieve mission success and drive better financial outcomes for their employees,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “DailyPay's EWA platform drives employee financial wellness and improved performance at work while providing employers with improved retention and increased productivity. Through collaboration with DailyPay and our reseller partners, we will empower Government organizations through earned wage access.”

DailyPay’s earned wage access solution revolutionized the traditional pay cycle, empowering employees with choice and control over their pay while seamlessly integrating with existing payroll systems. This provides a seamless experience for both employers and employees, granting instant financial control. Beyond earned wage access, DailyPay’s platform provides personalized financial guidance, budgeting tools and tailored savings opportunities.

DailyPay partners with leading employers across various industries to boost hiring and retention, aligning with modern workforce preferences. Employees leveraging DailyPay can pay bills on time while avoiding unnecessary fees associated with overdrafts, high-interest credit products, or payday loans.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft speaks to our mission of bringing the power of earned wage access to everyone, everywhere,” said Alex Haig, Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector at DailyPay. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to make DailyPay’s financial wellness solutions readily accessible to our nation’s civil servants and members of the military.”

DailyPay’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or DailyPay@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary, CPE-eligible webcast, “Transform Public Sector Pay with Earned Wage Access,” hosted by DailyPay on Wednesday, July 31, at 1 p.m. EDT.

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR and Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

DailyPay Media Contacts

David Schwarz

david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Adriana Ball

adriana.ball@dailypay.com

Carahsoft Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

