Global Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Launches Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice

San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading tech-focused executive search firm, today announced the launch of its dedicated Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. The healthcare industry is experiencing rapid transformation driven by technological advancements, from telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics to personalized medicine and advanced healthcare IT systems. The practice is committed to helping those who provide care, enable care and innovate care, attract leaders who are driving the digital and data transformation of the industry.





The new Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice will be spearheaded by Rick Harris, who recently joined Riviera Partners as a Partner. Harris brings deep experience in the sector and was previously an early member of the healthcare practice at True Search, where he also founded and co-led Product, Data & Technology.





Rick will be joined by Brian Bocchino, Eddie Lee and Kortney Rupp, forming a powerhouse team with deep expertise and extensive networks, as well as a deep understanding of both the tech and healthcare sectors.





“Riviera's new practice is a response to significant demand from clients and investor partners for tech leaders who can bridge the gap between traditional healthcare practices and cutting-edge technology,” said Harris. “Organizations are seeking experts who can not only drive innovation but also ensure seamless integration and operational efficiency. Filling this talent gap is critical to achieving sustainable growth and improved patient outcomes.”





"Riviera Partners has been at the forefront of placing tech talent in healthcare & life sciences for a long time," said Bocchino. "We are seeing an increased emergence of early stage HealthTech making a significant impact on the industry by introducing AI into the space. With the launch of this dedicated practice, we’re doubling down on our efforts to support these new entrants.”







Riviera Partners has a significant track record of success, partnering with companies that are leading the digital transformation of healthcare. Their clients comprise some of the most innovative and forward-thinking organizations in the industry, including Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Hinge Health, Oscar, Omada Health, Maven, LeanTaaS, Prenuvo, Nucleus Genomics, Ginko Bioworks, Freenome, and Citizen Health.





For more information about Riviera Partners' Healthcare & Life Sciences practice or to discuss your executive search needs, please visit www.rivierapartners.com or contact us at contact@rivierapartners.com.





ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company’s specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.







