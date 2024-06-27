Global Nickel Mining Market Expected to Reach $94 Billion By 2033 as Demand Surges

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The nickel mining market is fueling several international industries that require nickel to continue to expand. Experts see sustained growth in the global nickel mining market. A report from Precedence Research said that the global nickel mining market size, which surpassed USD 50.07 billion in 2023, is projected to be worth around USD 94.43 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2024 to 2033. The report said: “The surge in electric vehicle (EV) production and renewable energy projects further propels the demand for nickel, a crucial component in batteries and clean energy technologies. With expanding economies, strategic investments in mining infrastructure, and a burgeoning urbanization trend, Asia-Pacific remains a key player, driving substantial growth and influencing the dynamics of the global nickel mining market. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market.” It said key takeaways were: “Asia-Pacific contributed more than 58% of market share in 2023; North America is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2033; By end-use, the non-ferrous alloys segment has held the largest market share of 46% in 2023; By end-use, the batteries segment is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2033; By mining technique, the open cast mining segment generated over 56% of market share in 2023; and By mining technique, the underground mining segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.” Active companies in the markets this week include: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSXV: FAN), FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Power Nickel Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).



Precedence Research concluded: “The Asia Pacific nickel mining market size was valued at USD 29.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 55.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2024 to 2033. Asia-Pacific held a dominating share of 58% in the nickel mining market due to a combination of factors. Asia-Pacific commands a significant share in the nickel mining market due to robust industrialization, infrastructure development, and the region's pivotal role in the global stainless steel sector. North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage.”

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSXV: FAN) Appoints World-Renowned Economic Geologist and Nickel Expert Dr. Ron Britten as Technical Advisor to Advance the Atlantic Nickel Project - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSXV: FAN) (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic", "FAN", or "the Company") is delighted to welcome Dr. Ron Britten, a world-renowned nickel expert with a specialty in awaruite, as a Technical Advisor for the Company's wholly owned Atlantic Nickel Project located in Newfoundland, Canada. Dr. Britten's expertise in nickel deposits is exemplified by his discovery of the Decar awaruite project in British Columbia. His deep understanding of this unique nickel mineralization will be invaluable to First Atlantic's exploration and development efforts. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha, a global investment and capital markets professional, as a Strategic Advisor. These strategic additions to the advisory team, effective immediately, position First Atlantic to lead the charge in exploring and developing the first awaruite nickel project in Atlantic Canada.

Highlights

Dr. Ron Britten, world-renowned nickel expert, joins First Atlantic as Technical Advisor, having discovered and advanced the first large-scale awaruite nickel project in North America with over 10 billion pounds of nickel contained.

Recipient of H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award, Britten authored scientific papers on awaruite nickel as a new deposit type, including "Regional Metallogeny and Genesis of a New Deposit Type— Disseminated Awaruite (Ni3Fe) Mineralization Hosted in the Cache Creek Terrane" in Society of Economic Geologists in 2017.

Britten's expertise in awaruite nickel deposits is crucial to First Atlantic's 30km district scale Atlantic Nickel Project in Newfoundland.

Rahim Kassim-Lakha, CEO of Blue Sail Capital, joins as Strategic Advisor for corporate development and financing.

$2.1 million charity flow-through financing completed, with a strategic investor acquiring a 9.98% equity position pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement. CONTINUED…



In additional developments this week, First Atlantic Nickel Identified 30km Awaruite Nickel Trend From Data Compilation at its Atlantic Nickel Project in Central Newfoundland - First Atlantic Nickel also announced it has completed a large-scale data compilation for its 21,850-hectare Atlantic Nickel Project in Central Newfoundland, Canada. This first-time extensive review, covering the entire Pipestone Ophiolite Ultramafic Complex, identified over 700 regional exploration reports. Of these, 134 contained relevant project information, including data on prospecting, geological mapping, airborne geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling.

The data compilation program outlined a 30-km core trend with consistent, highly anomalous nickel concentrations, strongly correlating with the Pipestone Complex's high-magnetic ultramafic rocks. These rocks have high potential for hosting awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) nickel deposits, positioning the project to become the first major awaruite nickel exploration and development project in Atlantic Canada. CONTINUED… Read these full press release and more news for First Atlantic Nickel at: https://www.fanickel.com/archive

Other recent developments in the industry of note include:

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) recently announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Pierre Brondeau to be chief executive officer in addition to his role as board chairman. He succeeds current president and CEO Mark Douglas, who has stepped down from FMC following more than 14 years with the company. In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Ronaldo Pereira as president of FMC Corporation. Brondeau and Pereira assume their new roles effective immediately. Douglas will serve as an executive advisor to the senior management team through September 1.

Brondeau was chairman and CEO of FMC from 2010 until his retirement in June 2020, and has continued to serve as chairman of the board during the last four years. He presided over a period of significant growth at FMC, transforming the company into an agricultural sciences leader. During Brondeau's prior tenure as CEO, FMC embarked on significant M&A transactions, increased R&D investments and expanded into new geographies, delivering total shareholder return of more than 325 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced at the recent Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, Tesla stockholders overwhelmingly approved the ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award and the redomestication of the Company to Texas. Tesla has submitted all filings to effectuate its conversion into a Texas corporation and can confirm that the Company is now incorporated in Texas. Tesla will also file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the vote tabulations certified by its inspector of election.

Power Nickel Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF) (TSXV: PNPN) recently announced that it plans to conduct a flow-through offering for gross proceeds of up to $20 million, through the issuance of up to 16,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $1.25 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $1.25 per common share for three years from the date of issuance. Each flow-through common share will qualify as a flow-through share for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("ITA").

Industry legend Rob McEwen has joined with several other leading mining investors in providing the investor buyback of the proposed $20 million $1.25 per Unit Flow Through financing for Power Nickel.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) recently celebrated the launch and operational readiness of its direct reduced (DR)-grade pellet production facility at its Minnesota Ore Operations-Keetac Plant. Having already confirmed the first shipment of DR-grade pellets, the Keetac facility is on track to deliver approximately four million tons of pellets annually. The $150 million investment marks a step forward in U. S. Steel’s metallics strategy by supplying the increasingly tight DR-grade pellet market with low-cost iron ore and building on the company’s ability to meet customer needs.

The new production facility will maintain optionality, able to produce either DR-grade iron ore pellets or blast furnace iron ore pellets, allowing the Company to adjust to changing market conditions. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other elected officials joined the celebration, along with U. S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt, Senior Vice President - Raw Materials and Sustainable Resources John Gordon, employees, and members of the community.

