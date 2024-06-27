Hungary Telecoms Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024, Featuring Maygar Telecom, Vodafone Hungary, Hungarotel, GTS Datanet, T-Mobile Hungary, Telenor Hungary, Invitel and Antenna Hungaria

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hungary's telecom market sees increasing consolidation



Hungary's telecom infrastructure has been upgraded in recent years following considerable investments made by telcos as they upgrade their mobile networks to 5G and deploy more fibre. These developments have helped operators to promote converged fixed and mobile service, and this in turn prompted 4iG to expand its service reach by investing in Vodafone Hungary. 4iG is now the second largest MNO in the country, and the top provider of fixed broadband and TV services.



As in many other markets in the region, the number of fixed-lines continues to fall as subscribers migrate to the mobile platform for voice and data services. However, growth in the fixed broadband sector remains resilient, with the number of subscribers having increased 2.8% in 2021, largely supported by the wider reach availability of fibre.



The regulator has introduced a number of measures aimed at promoting competition in the broadband market, which is pushing the drive for higher speed platforms and encouraging operators to invest in technology upgrades. As a result, Hungary has the highest fixed broadband penetration rate in Eastern Europe. By the end of 2022, the incumbent telco Maygar Telekom provided a 1Gb/s service to over 3.4 million premises across the country.



The dynamic mobile market is served by four MNOs and a small number of MVNOs. Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reductions in the MTR.



Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos, and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition.



This report provides an overview of Hungary's telecoms market, highlighting regulatory developments, the major operators, fixed-line network infrastructure and a range of statistics. The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including a review of regulations and operator strategies for adopting new technologies.

In addition, the report reviews the fixed and wireless broadband market, including market analyses, statistics, and subscriber forecasts to 2027.



Key Developments:

Telecom regulator starts auction of 32GHz spectrum for 5G-based mobile broadband services.

Government introduces additional tax on telcos revenue to shore up state finances.

Regulator extends mobile device upgrade subsidy scheme as the MNOs complete 3G network shutdowns.

Yettel Hungary extends the reach of its LTE-enabled OtthonNet broadband service nationally, and launches a 5G service.

4iG completes acquisition of Vodafone Hungary, acquires a 20% stake in Spacecom.

FttX subscriber base reaches 1.33 million.

Companies Featured

Maygar Telecom

Vodafone Hungary (UPC Hungary)

Hungarotel

GTS Datanet

T-Mobile Hungary

Telenor Hungary

Invitel

Antenna Hungaria

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Telecom tax

Internet tax

Utility Tax

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Unified Telecommunications Act 2001

Electronic Communications Act 2003

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier selection (CS) and carrier preselection (CPS)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

GSM licences

3G licence awards

Multi-Spectrum auction - 2014

900MHZ spectrum

450MHZ spectrum

3.4GHZ

700/2100/3600MHz auction - 2020

900/1800MHz auction - 2021

32GHz

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Roaming

SIM card registration

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL) Yettel (Telenor Hungary) Vodafone Hungary Digi Mobile MPVI Mobil

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

m-Commerce

m-Marketing

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Government national broadband strategy

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) networks

Other fixed-line broadband services

Wi-Fi

Satellite broadband

Digital economy

e-Government

Infrastructure

e-health

e-commerce

e-education

Fixed network operators

Magyar Telekom International expansion Digi Telecom/Invitel Monor B2B Europe Antenna HungA!ria

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network Magyar Telekom

Alternative operators

International infrastructure

Wholesaling

Appendix - Historic data

