Brand Trust Is Higher for Utilities That Spend More on Communication and Highlight Savings and Environmental Programs for Customers

LIVONIA, Mich., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher investments in communication and more frequent messaging on preferred channels increase Americans’ trust in utility companies even though customers face ongoing inflation-related economic difficulties. The utility industry Brand Trust Index is down for the third year in a row, declining eight points to 680 on a 0-to-1,000 scale. However, Brand Trust is 5% higher than the industry average among utilities that have effectively communicated savings opportunities, environmental programs, and utility value drivers. Today, we name these 33 top utilities as the 2024 Most Trusted Brands.



Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 142 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

The Communications Intensity Index, an indicator of per-customer spending, for the Most Trusted Brands is also 10% higher than the industry average. More importantly, customers of the Most Trusted Brands find the communication more relevant, accurate and easy to understand.

“The real advantage of the 2024 Most Trusted Brands is their expertise in crafting messages that reinforce the value proposition and strengthen customer awareness of satisfaction-driving benefits such as reliability, ease of service interactions, energy-saving programs, and the ways the utility supports a clean environment,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent.

Although monthly utility bill manageability perceptions have stabilized since mid-2023, they are still significantly lower than in 2021. Additionally, while customers have decreasing perceptions that utilities offer reasonable rates for the services they provide, which continues to lower Brand Trust, customers also report decreased perceptions that their utilities are ethical in dealing with customers or that utilities consider customer concerns in business decisions.

Conversely, the 2024 Most Trusted Brands continue to significantly outperform the industry on all three of those perceptions. They have 9% higher value scores and their customers have significantly higher perceptions of their ethics and willingness to consider customer concerns. Additionally, the Most Trusted Brands more effectively use bills to help customers identify savings opportunities, with 6% higher scores for the perception that the bill provides information on ways to lower consumption.

Historically, higher-scoring utilities have also developed and promoted a portfolio of products and services focused on energy management and savings, allowing them to serve as consultative partners rather than simple service providers. Sometimes, their portfolios aren’t significantly different from those of similar companies, but their program communication is easier to understand and highlights customer benefits. This year, the Most Trusted Brands see 6% higher scores for the perception that their voluntary offerings can help customers lower their costs.

“Many customers have become cynical about utility motives. The significant bill increases related to fuel prices in 2022 took an incredible toll on Brand Trust and many customers were left jaded. However, the 2024 Most Trusted Brands have really invested in and optimized their communication strategies to achieve several goals,” added Haggerty. “They’re helping customers manage utility spending and sharing a convincing utility value proposition, which helps fight customer cynicism, leading to improved Brand Trust.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 33 utilities as our 2024 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Most Trusted Utility Brands* Atmos Energy – Midwest Mississippi Power Avista Montana-Dakota Utilities Black Hills Energy – Midwest National Grid Cascade Natural Gas New Jersey Natural Gas CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Nicor Gas CenterPoint Energy – South NIPSCO Chattanooga Gas Company Philadelphia Gas Works Columbia Gas – South Piedmont Natural Gas Columbia Gas of Ohio PSE&G Con Edison Puget Sound Energy Dominion Energy South Carolina Salt River Project Florida City Gas Company Spire Mississippi Georgia Power TECO Peoples Gas Green Mountain Power Washington Gas Indiana Michigan Power Wisconsin Public Service Intermountain Gas Company Xcel Energy – Midwest Louisville Gas & Electric

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 142 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the level of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score PSE&G Combination 708 Con Edison Combination 701 National Grid Combination 689 BGE Combination 683 Delmarva Power Combination 683 PECO Combination 679 Eversource Combination 653 Unitil Combination 623 NYSEG Combination 617 RG&E Combination 591 Green Mountain Power Electric 704 Duquesne Light Company Electric 681 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 681 Pepco Electric 678 Penelec Electric 666 Penn Power Electric 666 West Penn Power Electric 660 Potomac Edison Electric 656 Met-Ed Electric 655 Mon Power Electric 649 PSEG Long Island Electric 647 Atlantic City Electric Electric 644 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 639 Appalachian Power Electric 570 Central Maine Power Electric 562 Washington Gas Natural Gas 733 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 725 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 713 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 705 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 700 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 698 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 691 Peoples Natural Gas 691 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 690





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 729 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 725 NIPSCO Combination 718 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 715 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 711 Consumers Energy Combination 701 Alliant Energy Combination 695 MidAmerican Energy Combination 694 Ameren Illinois Combination 688 DTE Energy Combination 681 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 669 We Energies Combination 666 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 514 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 720 Ameren Missouri Electric 694 ComEd Electric 679 Ohio Edison Electric 674 OPPD Electric 664 AEP Ohio Electric 660 AES Indiana Electric 658 The Illuminating Company Electric 657 Toledo Edison Electric 647 Evergy Electric 627 AES Ohio Electric 622 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 719 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 716 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 705 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 704 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 698 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 688 Dominion Energy Ohio Natural Gas 683 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 680 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 676 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 673





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 692 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 682 CPS Energy Combination 661 MLGW Combination 581 Mississippi Power Electric 747 Georgia Power Electric 731 OUC Electric 725 Florida Power & Light Electric 714 Alabama Power Electric 703 Duke Energy Progress Electric 696 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 694 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 690 Duke Energy Florida Electric 687 Entergy Mississippi Electric 687 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 686 Entergy Texas Electric 681 JEA Electric 678 Xcel Energy – South Electric 675 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 674 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 673 Nashville Electric Service Electric 671 Entergy Louisiana Electric 666 Kentucky Utilities Electric 665 Entergy Arkansas Electric 659 OG&E Electric 651 El Paso Electric Electric 650 Austin Energy Electric 630 Entergy New Orleans Electric 629 Kentucky Power Electric 586 FPL Northwest FL Electric 583 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 764 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 752 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 746 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 743 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 741 Spire Mississippi Natural Gas 737 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 735 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 721 Spire Gulf Coast Natural Gas 714 Dominion Energy North Carolina Natural Gas 711 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 707 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 707 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 703 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 695





West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Puget Sound Energy Combination 692 Avista Combination 684 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 680 NorthWestern Energy Combination 680 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 674 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 657 PG&E Combination 577 SDG&E Combination 511 Salt River Project Electric 756 Seattle City Light Electric 717 SMUD Electric 714 Snohomish County PUD Electric 708 Idaho Power Electric 692 Tucson Electric Power Electric 692 APS Electric 691 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 691 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 685 Pacific Power Electric 671 Southern California Edison Electric 669 PNM Electric 667 Portland General Electric Electric 660 NV Energy Electric 633 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 749 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 729 NW Natural Natural Gas 712 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 709 SoCalGas Natural Gas 702 Dominion Energy – West Natural Gas 696 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 684





About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,432 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 142 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact

Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192

stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2870df2a-3bed-4eb4-9126-80c1e73a58bf