Brand Trust Is Higher for Utilities That Spend More on Communication and Highlight Savings and Environmental Programs for Customers

Escalent Recognizes 33 Utilities as 2024 Most Trusted Brands

LIVONIA, Mich., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher investments in communication and more frequent messaging on preferred channels increase Americans’ trust in utility companies even though customers face ongoing inflation-related economic difficulties. The utility industry Brand Trust Index is down for the third year in a row, declining eight points to 680 on a 0-to-1,000 scale. However, Brand Trust is 5% higher than the industry average among utilities that have effectively communicated savings opportunities, environmental programs, and utility value drivers. Today, we name these 33 top utilities as the 2024 Most Trusted Brands.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 142 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

The Communications Intensity Index, an indicator of per-customer spending, for the Most Trusted Brands is also 10% higher than the industry average. More importantly, customers of the Most Trusted Brands find the communication more relevant, accurate and easy to understand.

“The real advantage of the 2024 Most Trusted Brands is their expertise in crafting messages that reinforce the value proposition and strengthen customer awareness of satisfaction-driving benefits such as reliability, ease of service interactions, energy-saving programs, and the ways the utility supports a clean environment,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent.

Although monthly utility bill manageability perceptions have stabilized since mid-2023, they are still significantly lower than in 2021. Additionally, while customers have decreasing perceptions that utilities offer reasonable rates for the services they provide, which continues to lower Brand Trust, customers also report decreased perceptions that their utilities are ethical in dealing with customers or that utilities consider customer concerns in business decisions.

Conversely, the 2024 Most Trusted Brands continue to significantly outperform the industry on all three of those perceptions. They have 9% higher value scores and their customers have significantly higher perceptions of their ethics and willingness to consider customer concerns. Additionally, the Most Trusted Brands more effectively use bills to help customers identify savings opportunities, with 6% higher scores for the perception that the bill provides information on ways to lower consumption.

Historically, higher-scoring utilities have also developed and promoted a portfolio of products and services focused on energy management and savings, allowing them to serve as consultative partners rather than simple service providers. Sometimes, their portfolios aren’t significantly different from those of similar companies, but their program communication is easier to understand and highlights customer benefits. This year, the Most Trusted Brands see 6% higher scores for the perception that their voluntary offerings can help customers lower their costs.

“Many customers have become cynical about utility motives. The significant bill increases related to fuel prices in 2022 took an incredible toll on Brand Trust and many customers were left jaded. However, the 2024 Most Trusted Brands have really invested in and optimized their communication strategies to achieve several goals,” added Haggerty. “They’re helping customers manage utility spending and sharing a convincing utility value proposition, which helps fight customer cynicism, leading to improved Brand Trust.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 33 utilities as our 2024 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Most Trusted Utility Brands*
Atmos Energy – MidwestMississippi Power
AvistaMontana-Dakota Utilities
Black Hills Energy – MidwestNational Grid
Cascade Natural GasNew Jersey Natural Gas
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNicor Gas
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNIPSCO
Chattanooga Gas CompanyPhiladelphia Gas Works
Columbia Gas – SouthPiedmont Natural Gas
Columbia Gas of OhioPSE&G
Con EdisonPuget Sound Energy
Dominion Energy South CarolinaSalt River Project
Florida City Gas CompanySpire Mississippi
Georgia PowerTECO Peoples Gas
Green Mountain PowerWashington Gas
Indiana Michigan PowerWisconsin Public Service
Intermountain Gas CompanyXcel Energy – Midwest
Louisville Gas & Electric 

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 142 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the level of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
PSE&GCombination708
Con EdisonCombination701
National GridCombination689
BGECombination683
Delmarva PowerCombination683
PECOCombination679
EversourceCombination653
UnitilCombination623
NYSEGCombination617
RG&ECombination591
Green Mountain PowerElectric704
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric681
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric681
PepcoElectric678
PenelecElectric666
Penn PowerElectric666
West Penn PowerElectric660
Potomac EdisonElectric656
Met-EdElectric655
Mon PowerElectric649
PSEG Long IslandElectric647
Atlantic City ElectricElectric644
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric639
Appalachian PowerElectric570
Central Maine PowerElectric562
Washington GasNatural Gas733
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural Gas725
New Jersey Natural GasNatural Gas713
Elizabethtown GasNatural Gas705
National Fuel GasNatural Gas700
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural Gas698
Columbia Gas – EastNatural Gas691
PeoplesNatural Gas691
UGI UtilitiesNatural Gas690


Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination729
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination725
NIPSCOCombination718
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination715
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination711
Consumers EnergyCombination701
Alliant EnergyCombination695
MidAmerican EnergyCombination694
Ameren IllinoisCombination688
DTE EnergyCombination681
Duke Energy MidwestCombination669
We EnergiesCombination666
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination514
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric720
Ameren MissouriElectric694
ComEdElectric679
Ohio EdisonElectric674
OPPDElectric664
AEP OhioElectric660
AES IndianaElectric658
The Illuminating CompanyElectric657
Toledo EdisonElectric647
EvergyElectric627
AES OhioElectric622
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural Gas719
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural Gas716
Nicor GasNatural Gas705
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural Gas704
Peoples GasNatural Gas698
Spire Missouri – EastNatural Gas688
Dominion Energy OhioNatural Gas683
Citizens EnergyNatural Gas680
Spire Missouri – WestNatural Gas676
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural Gas673


South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination692
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination682
CPS EnergyCombination661
MLGWCombination581
Mississippi PowerElectric747
Georgia PowerElectric731
OUCElectric725
Florida Power & LightElectric714
Alabama PowerElectric703
Duke Energy ProgressElectric696
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric694
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric690
Duke Energy FloridaElectric687
Entergy MississippiElectric687
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric686
Entergy TexasElectric681
JEAElectric678
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric675
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric674
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric673
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric671
Entergy LouisianaElectric666
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric665
Entergy ArkansasElectric659
OG&EElectric651
El Paso ElectricElectric650
Austin EnergyElectric630
Entergy New OrleansElectric629
Kentucky PowerElectric586
FPL Northwest FLElectric583
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural Gas764
TECO Peoples GasNatural Gas752
Piedmont Natural GasNatural Gas746
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural Gas743
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural Gas741
Spire MississippiNatural Gas737
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural Gas735
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural Gas721
Spire Gulf CoastNatural Gas714
Dominion Energy North CarolinaNatural Gas711
Spire AlabamaNatural Gas707
Virginia Natural GasNatural Gas707
Texas Gas ServiceNatural Gas703
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural Gas695


West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Puget Sound EnergyCombination692
AvistaCombination684
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination680
NorthWestern EnergyCombination680
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination674
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination657
PG&ECombination577
SDG&ECombination511
Salt River ProjectElectric756
Seattle City LightElectric717
SMUDElectric714
Snohomish County PUDElectric708
Idaho PowerElectric692
Tucson Electric PowerElectric692
APSElectric691
Los Angeles Department of Water & PowerElectric691
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric685
Pacific PowerElectric671
Southern California EdisonElectric669
PNMElectric667
Portland General ElectricElectric660
NV EnergyElectric633
Cascade Natural GasNatural Gas749
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural Gas729
NW NaturalNatural Gas712
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural Gas709
SoCalGasNatural Gas702
Dominion Energy – WestNatural Gas696
Southwest GasNatural Gas684


About the Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 61,432 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 142 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Suzanne Haggerty, Director, Syndicated Research – Energy

