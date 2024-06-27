NP Digital Wins Performance Marketing Global Agency of the Year in the 2024 Performance Marketing World Awards

San Diego, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, has been honored as the Performance Marketing Global Agency of the Year in the prestigious 2024 Performance Marketing World (PMW) Global Awards. This recognition highlights the scale of NP Digital’s global growth, unique knack for generating demand, and focus on employee and client satisfaction.

Over the past year, NP Digital’s significant milestones include expanding its operations into 12 new countries and adding an impressive 386 new clients to its international portfolio. Among these clients are renowned brands such as United Airlines, Stripe, Fujifilm, Scotiabank, Itaú, Sony Music, Staples, Black & Decker, RBL Bank, Philips, Acxiom, Amazon, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, demonstrating the agency's ability to service clients across a range of industries.

This growth stems from the agency's strategic demand generation approach and the scale of its contributions to the marketing community through thought leadership and free technology. Key contributing factors are the free global initiatives and tools it creates for the public, such as the Marketing Evolution Virtual Summit, Ads Grader, and Mail Grader. These efforts have increased the inbound leads in the last 12 months, up 10% year-over-year (YoY). Notably, more than half of new leads originated from countries outside the United States, prompting the agency's expansion into 12 countries in 2023. These countries include Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Performance Marketing Global Agency of the Year and its reflection of our distinctive approach to demand generation, commitment to advancing the marketing community, and relentless efforts to continuously raise the bar of employee satisfaction,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “It is the unwavering effort and passion of our team to deliver brilliant work for our clients along with the trust and confidence from our clients, that enables us to achieve outstanding results and spearhead innovation that wins accolades such as these.”

Even with its rapid growth, NP Digital has maintained a strong focus on employee satisfaction and fostering a positive work environment. Earlier this year it was named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age.

This achievement comes as a fast follow to winning the Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards earlier this month and further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. NP Digital also won the PMW Performance Marketing Agency of the Year award in 2023.



###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe, with more than 950 employees in 19 countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.