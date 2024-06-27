Digital Logistics Market Surges to USD 73.97 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 16.42% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Logistics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.42% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 25.53 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73.97 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd, SAP SE, AT&T, Intel, Infosys, Honeywell SEGMENTS COVERED By Platform, By Technology, By End-User Industry, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Digital Logistics Market Overview

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: The Digital Logistics Market is driven by the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data analytics. These technologies improve the visibility and effectiveness of the supply chain, resulting in lower operational expenses and increased customer satisfaction. Companies that utilize these solutions obtain a competitive advantage by optimizing their supply chain operations and gaining immediate access to valuable data analysis.

E-commerce and Globalization: The rapid expansion of online commerce and international trade drives the need for digital logistics solutions. Effective logistics operations are essential for achieving customer expectations in a rapidly changing industry. Companies that implement digital logistics can efficiently oversee intricate worldwide supply chains, guaranteeing punctual deliveries and optimized inventory control.

Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance: The adoption of digital logistics is driven by sustainability objectives and regulatory concerns. Businesses are progressively prioritizing the reduction of their carbon emissions and compliance with environmental standards. Implementing digital logistics solutions enables the optimization of transportation routes, leading to a reduction in emissions and assuring adherence to regulations. Consequently, this attracts environmentally aware clients and partners.

High Initial Investment Costs: Although the Digital Logistics Market offers advantages, it encounters obstacles due to the significant upfront investment needed for technological deployment. Small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) may have financial challenges in covering the initial expenses, which might hinder the widespread adoption and restrict the accessibility of modern logistics solutions.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Companies that incorporate digital technologies into their logistics operations are vulnerable to cybersecurity risks. Instances of data breaches and cyberattacks have the potential to cause disruptions to operations and compromise confidential information. Businesses need allocate resources to implement comprehensive cybersecurity safeguards, which can increase the total expenses and intricacy involved. This may discourage certain businesses from embracing digital logistics solutions.

Integration with Legacy Systems: A significant number of organizations continue to depend on obsolete legacy systems that lack compatibility with contemporary digital logistics technologies. The intricacy and expense of incorporating new solutions into preexisting systems provide substantial obstacles. This obstacle has the potential to impede the progress towards digital logistics, so obstructing market expansion and constraining the extent of efficiency improvements that can be achieved through digital transformation.

Geographic Dominance:

The Digital Logistics Market is mostly dominated by North America, primarily due to its superior technology infrastructure and early acceptance of innovative solutions. This predominance is attributed to the presence of prominent market participants and substantial investment in research and development. Furthermore, the strong e-commerce industry in the region creates a need for effective logistics solutions. Europe carefully adheres to strict regulatory requirements and prioritizes sustainability, whereas the Asia-Pacific region has tremendous growth driven by the expansion of its manufacturing and retail sectors.

Digital Logistics Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, DigiLogistics Technology Ltd, SAP SE, AT&T, Intel, Infosys, Honeywell and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Digital Logistics Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Digital Logistics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Digital Logistics Market into Platform, Technology, End-User Industry, And Geography.

Digital Logistics Market, by Platform Cloud-Based Logistics Solutions On-Premises Logistics Solutions



Digital Logistics Market, by Technology Internet of Things (IoT) Big Data and Analytics Blockchain Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Robotics and Automation



Digital Logistics Market, by End-User Industry Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Automotive Food and Beverage



Digital Logistics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



