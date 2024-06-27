Smart Port Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring ABB, IBM, Kaleris, Siemens, General Electric - Analysis by Element, Technology, Throughput Capacity, Port Type, and Region

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Port Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the smart port market looks promising with opportunities in the seaport and inland port markets.

The global smart port market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing government initiatives for smart ports, growing maritime transportation, and rising adoption of IoT technology.



This study includes trends and forecast for the global smart port market by element, technology, throughput capacity, port type, and region.

Smart Port Market Insights

Process automation is expected to remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of industry 4.0 technology by seaports to increase capacity.

Within this market, seaports will remain the larger port type segment as seaports have been equipped with powerful digital technology, smart sensors, and IoT, which helps in enhancing the operational productivity and also makes cargo management easier for the port authorities.

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of increasing investment in ports for new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and strong development in trade business in countries, like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Features of the Smart Port Market

Market Size Estimates: Smart port market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Smart port market size by various segments, such as by element, technology, throughput capacity, port type, and region

Regional Analysis: Smart port market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different elements, technologies, throughput capacities, port types, and regions for the smart port market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the smart port market

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Smart Port Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Smart Port Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Smart Port Market by Element

3.3.1: Terminal Automation and Cargo Handling

3.3.2: Port Community Systems (PCS)

3.3.3: Smart Safety and Security

3.3.4: Traffic Management Systems (TMS)

3.3.5: Smart Port Infrastructure

3.4: Global Smart Port Market by Technology

3.4.1: Process Automation

3.4.2: Internet of Things (IoT)

3.4.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.4.4 Blockchain

3.5: Global Smart Port Market by Throughput Capacity

3.5.1: Extensively Busy Ports

3.5.2: Moderately Busy Ports

3.5.3: Scarcely Busy Ports

3.6: Global Smart Port Market by Port Type

3.6.1: Seaports

3.6.2: Inland Ports



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Smart Port Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Port Market

4.3: European Smart Port Market

4.4: APAC Smart Port Market

4.5: RoW Smart Port Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Port Market by Element

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Port Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Port Market by Throughput Capacity

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Port Market by Port Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Port Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Port Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Smart Port Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Port Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ABB

7.2: IBM

7.3: Kaleris

7.4: Siemens

7.5: General Electric

7.6: Cisco

7.7: Trelleborg

7.8: ZPMC

7.9: Liebherr

7.10: Accenture



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krv4at

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.