New Board of RADAS, UAB

On June 27, 2024, MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB adopted the decision to reduce the number of members of the Board of its subsidiary RADAS, UAB from five to three, and, accordingly, appointed for a new term of office of four years the new members of the Board Povilas Šulys, CEO of RADAS, UAB Jolanta Bivainytė, CEO of MAXIMA LT, UAB and Šarūnas Savičianskas, CTO of RADAS, UAB. The revoked Board of RADAS, UAB consisted of Manfredas Dargužis, MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, Asta Juodeškaitė, Head of HR of RADAS, UAB, Povilas Šulys, and Šarūnas Savičianskas.



Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person:

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

+370 666 21 780

Lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu



