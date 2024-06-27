XEALTH LAUNCHES DEWEY, THE INDUSTRY’S FIRST PERFORMANCE-BASED, DIGITAL HEALTH BENCHMARKING TOOL

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in scaling digital health, today announced the launch of Dewey, an interactive database of deployed use case categories with associated engagement metrics, which enables customers of Xealth to visualize and track the progress of their digital health initiatives and compare their results to their peers.

With more than 20 million assets and programs distributed to more than five million patients over seven years, Xealth has unique industry insights on how these digital health assets and interventions for similar patient groups in similar situations should perform.

“Digital health programs address an incredibly wide variety of conditions, making baselines difficult to establish,” said Mike McSherry, CEO of Xealth. “For instance, it’s unrealistic to expect a patient with a chronic disease, such as kidney disease, to have the same level of engagement as a patient experiencing a specific episode of care, such as an expecting mother. With Dewey, Xealth can leverage metrics from across health systems, providing useful benchmarks for similar use cases that Xealth customers have contributed to creating.”

Xealth's platform enables customers to view comparative data and quickly adjust their digital health programs to optimize overall performance to meet or exceed the benchmarks established by Dewey. For example, Xealth customers can make quick decisions based on:

How many patients open an email or SMS, click on the link, and then complete the action from the link for any individual use case in their own health system.

What the average open, click through and activation rates are for similar use cases in other health systems.

How a use case compares against others in the same broad activity category, such as preventative care, chronic disease management or surgery preparation.

How use cases are performing against service lines, such as cardiology, oncology or nephrology.

Comparisons between different use case performance in the same system, for instance, is one patient group more engaged than another, is one type of outreach more effective or is one app performing better than another against segmented patient populations.

“With the volume of activity running through Xealth, we are the only platform with enough information to make its findings statistically relevant,” said Cynthia Church, Chief Strategy Officer of Xealth. “We are excited to help our clients answer questions around digital health performance, based on statistics, including is this a good engagement rate?”

Understanding that many programs have slight differences based on the needs of the health system and the population it serves, grouping programs into broad categories such as preventative care, chronic disease management or surgery preparation provides useful guidance.

Oncology programs, such as shared decision-making programs around treatment options, or survivorship programs, have the highest engagement, while it remains a challenge to persuade patients to interact with behavioral health programs.

Health Category Patient Interaction Rate (%) Pediatrics 73.14% Palliative & Hospice 42.68% Surgery 42.04% Chronic Disease Management 38.34% Physical Therapy & Rehab 37.66% Oncology 37.5% Family & General Medicine 36.27% Preventative Care 33.05% Innovation and Research 32.61% Women’s Health 28.38% Behavioral Health 18.38% Virtual Care Enablement 15.73%

Customers will gain access to real-time charts to show how each category is tracking. Additional sub-categories will become available as more information is gathered, such as diabetes management, hypertension management and cancer screening as well as the AI targeting of recommendations to specific individuals and populations.

“Measuring the ROI of digital health is a well-known challenge, often due to the absence of baseline numbers, the presence of confounding variables and the lack of a basis for comparison,” continued Church. “With Dewey, our customers can gain an idea of what engagement should be on a relative basis when looking at the performance of their program versus what other health systems are doing in a similar area.”

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Oracle, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

