Porsche earns top spot among luxury brands for new vehicle quality in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study

Porsche ranks highest among luxury brands in latest J.D. Power Study

| Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has earned the number one ranking in the luxury segment in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), released Thursday. The IQS Study measures initial vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership.

“We are, as a team, proud and grateful to receive this recognition – the result of our relentless commitment to quality and supporting our customers,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Congratulations go out to our incredible network of Porsche Centers across the U.S. who gave their all – striving for every experience to be exceptional.”

IQS tracks problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100).  Porsche ranked first in the luxury segment and seventh in the industry overall.

Now in its 38th year, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from just under 100,000 buyers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles. The study focuses on ten vehicle categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; climate; and unspecified (unique to repair). The performance rankings are based on data collected between July 2023 through May 2024.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Arctic Grey Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Porsche
                            
                            
                                J.D. Power
                            
                            
                                JD Power
                            
                            
                                Cayenne
                            
                            
                                Macan
                            
                            
                                Panamera
                            
                            
                                Taycan
                            
                            
                                Sports Cars
                            
                            
                                Electric Cars
                            
                            
                                SUV
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data