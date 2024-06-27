Nerdio Recognized as the Winner of the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced it has been named the winner of the Commercial Marketplace 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

Nerdio empowers more than 10,000 clients and 4 million users across SMB, midsize, and enterprise organizations to manage and optimize native Microsoft Cloud technologies while using fewer IT resources. Utilized by leading organizations such as Chevron, Drexel University, ClarkNexen, Carnival Cruise Line, the University of North Florida, Equitable Bank and thousands of other organizations, Nerdio's mission is to streamline the lives of IT professionals and maximize their end-user computing investments.

“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to transforming IT administrators’ ability to seamlessly provision and manage their Microsoft environments,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Chief Executive Officer at Nerdio. “Since Nerdio’s inception, our goal has always been to deliver the best possible solutions for our partners and customers. Through our comprehensive feature set, we’re now the premier choice for enterprises and channel organizations who want to build successful cloud practices using Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

Vladimirskiy was also awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Midwest region this month. A panel of independent judges recognized Vladimirskiy as an exceptional entrepreneur for his accomplishments in disrupting the market with Nerdio’s outstanding growth.

“Winning the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year award highlights the extraordinary dedication and innovation of the Nerdio team," said Gavriella Schuster, Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Channel Chief, and Nerdio board member. "Nerdio excels at empowering any organization to harness Microsoft’s virtual desktop solutions, regardless of their existing infrastructure, IT resources, or Azure expertise. I am incredibly proud to see Nerdio earn this well-deserved recognition.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Nerdio which influences more than $230 million of Azure consumption annually, was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Commercial Marketplace.

"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and Copilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.