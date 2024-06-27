Procap International – Middle East and Europe Expansion Firmly Set In Motions

Dubai, UAE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 6th June 2024, after months of meticulous planning and preparation, the first official marketing event was launched by Procap titled LCW UAE Cycle (LCW). LCW or Life Cycle Works, a group of UAE-Based cyclists and cycling races residing in Dubai, participated in the 126th Philippine Independence Day Celebration. The event was held at Zabeel Hall 3, World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE and was attended by more than 5,000 visitors.







During the event, our partners from LCW received many enthusiastic visitors who were keen to understand more about the business of Procap. The visitors interests were heightened when they knew that Procap International is a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider. Procap is the pioneer of Capital Protection and the company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

On 15th June 2024, all those enthusiastic visitors were invited to attend the Procap Introduction seminar which was held at the Dagat-Dagaran Restaurant in Summit Hotel, Dubai. During the seminar, orientation of Procap’s System 7 took place and "live" gaming were conducted to showcase Procap's proven System 7 winning algorithm. The audiences were mesmerized by the consistency and the robustness of System 7. With System 7, Procap is able to provide all our partners a profitable and sustainable business model. Before the end of the seminar, many among the audiences were making strategic plans on how to work closely with Procap to grow the business in Dubai and beyond.

Situated on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Dubai is in a strategic position between Europe, Asia, and Africa. This premier location places it within convenient reach of major emerging markets, making it an ideal hub for businesses looking to tap into rapidly growing economies. Whether it's accessing the markets of the Middle East, Africa, or Asia, Dubai provides unparalleled connectivity, serving as a central node in the global trade network.

In fact, Procap is a business model that is not restricted by any physical boundaries, logistical arrangements, inventories, time zone etc. Procap's business model is a perfect fit for partners to market and promote in Dubai and beyond. The World is ours with no limits!

About Procap Insurance

ProCap Insurance a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Insurance. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

