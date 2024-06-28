Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market Analysis to 2033, Featuring SAAB, Thales, Leonardo, Airbus, BAE Systems, Terma, Kongsberg Digital, Nettitude, Leidos, ARES Security Corporation and HGH

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Cybersecurity Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033: Focus on End User, Solution, Service, Threat Type, and Country-Wise Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing digitization and interconnectedness of maritime operations. With advancements in technology, vessels are becoming more reliant on digital systems for navigation, communication, and cargo management, making them susceptible to cyber threats. This has led to a heightened awareness among maritime stakeholders regarding the importance of cybersecurity measures to safeguard against potential attacks.

Additionally, stringent regulations and compliance standards imposed by maritime authorities further emphasize the need for robust cybersecurity solutions in the industry. Key players in the global maritime cybersecurity market are offering a wide range of cybersecurity products and services tailored specifically for maritime applications, including risk assessment, threat intelligence, and incident response. The market is witnessing a surge in investments aimed at developing innovative cybersecurity solutions to address evolving threats in the maritime domain. As the maritime industry continues to embrace digitalization, the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions is expected to escalate, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Maritime cybersecurity profoundly influences the industrial landscape, impacting various sectors within maritime operations. Firstly, it guarantees the reliability and safety of critical maritime infrastructure, including vessel navigation systems, communication networks, and port facilities. This protection against cyber threats helps prevent potential disruptions to operations and financial losses, which is crucial for sustaining business continuity.



Maritime cybersecurity fosters trust and confidence among stakeholders, such as shipping companies, port authorities, and clients. Establishing this trust is vital for maintaining business partnerships, attracting investments, and fostering industry growth. Furthermore, adhering to stringent cybersecurity protocols is essential for meeting international regulations and industry standards, such as those mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. Non-compliance may result in penalties, legal ramifications, and tarnished reputations.



In addition, robust cybersecurity measures safeguard sensitive data, such as trade secrets, cargo manifests, and vessel schedules. Unauthorized access or manipulation of this information could lead to competitive disadvantages, intellectual property theft, and compromised security. Maritime cybersecurity contributes to the resilience of supply chains and global trade networks by securing digital communication channels and transaction systems. This protection helps prevent disruptions in cargo movement and logistical operations, ensuring the smooth flow of goods and services.

Market Segmentation:

Network Security Segment to Dominate the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market (by Solution)



Network security leads the global maritime cybersecurity market based on solution. It was valued at $1,213.8 million in 2022 and is expected to be $4,923.6 million in 2033, with a substantial 32.62% share in 2022. The growing frequency of sophisticated cyber attacks aimed at maritime operations, ranging from cargo monitoring and management systems to navigational and communication infrastructures, highlights network security's supremacy in this industry. Critical to the maritime industry's efficiency and safety, these technologies have become targets for cyberattacks such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attempts, needing strong network security solutions.

Risk Assessment and Investigation Segment to Dominate the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market (by Service)



The global maritime cybersecurity market is based on service and is led by network risk assessment and investigation. It was valued at $1,381.3 million in 2022 and is expected to be $5,638.9 million in 2033, with a market share of 37.12% in 2022. This is because of the important requirement of securing maritime operations from an increasingly complex and expanding spectrum of cyber threats. This leadership position is based on these segments' critical role in discovering vulnerabilities, assessing possible effects, and developing risk mitigation strategies.

Malware Attacks Segment to Dominate the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market (by Threat Type)



Malware attacks lead the global maritime cybersecurity market based on threat type. It was valued at $1,099.98 million in 2022 and is expected to be $4,526.4 million in 2033, with a market share of 29.56% in 2022. This is mostly due to the increased digitalization of maritime activities and the concomitant growth of attack surfaces. This rise is fueled by the marine industry's increased dependence on networked systems for navigation, cargo management, and port operations, which has unintentionally extended the vector for cyber attacks. Malware, which includes various harmful software such as ransomware, spyware, and worms, has emerged as the preferred weapon of attackers, exploiting vulnerabilities in obsolete systems, inadequate cybersecurity processes, and marine personnel's typically low cyber literacy.

Shipping Companies and Transportation Segment to Dominate the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market (by End User)



The global maritime cybersecurity market based on end user is led by shipping companies and transportation. It was valued at $1,649.2 million in 2022 and is expected to be $6,798.7 million in 2033, with a market share of 44.32% in 2022 owing to its vital role in global commerce and the rising digitization of its operations. Several cutting-edge technologies and industry-specific demands have contributed to the growth of these sectors in the marine cybersecurity market. First, the digital transformation of these industries has resulted in the integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automation systems, and blockchain for tracking and security, significantly increasing their vulnerability to cyber threats and driving the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Europe is anticipated to gain traction in terms of maritime cybersecurity adoption owing to the growth in maritime commerce and the increase in cyber attacks on the maritime sector.



In Europe, Germany is anticipated to show the highest growth in the maritime cybersecurity market among other countries in the region, growing at a CAGR of 13.77%. The growth of Germany in the maritime cybersecurity market is mainly due to the country's strategic location, bordering the North and Baltic Seas, which makes it an important participant in international shipping and logistics. As a result, Germany has acknowledged the value of cybersecurity in protecting its maritime interests.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global maritime cybersecurity market consists of key market players continuing to establish themselves in the industry. For instance, in March 2024, the Helium Foundation announced the integration of SkyNet IoT, a LoRaWAN multi-network hosting and roaming provider, with the Helium Network, expanding its IoT solutions to South Florida in 2024.

SkyNet IoT facilitates seamless roaming across multiple LoRa networks, with a focus on sensor deployments in the North Sea to address the lack of reliable internet connectivity in maritime areas. This partnership with the Helium Network marks a significant expansion for SkyNet IoT and extends Helium's presence into the maritime sector.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

SAAB

Thales

Leonardo

Elbit Systems

Airbus

BAE Systems

Terma

Westminster Group

Kongsberg Digital

Smiths Group

ABS Group of Companies

Nettitude

Leidos

ARES Security Corporation

HGH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global





