Organic Social Strategies Research Study 2024: Brands Prioritize Community-Building, Social Search, and Comments Sections

Organic marketing is experiencing a comeback on social media. The resurgence is due to trends like community-building and social search that are helping brands resonate with audiences.

Social marketers are using organic tactics to build engagement as consumers spend more time in ad-light environments. Community-building, social search, and even commenting will become more important in 2024.

Key Question: How can marketers build effective organic marketing strategies and communities in 2024?

Key Stat: This year, over a third (36%) of marketers worldwide plan to increase investments in brand-building - which often involves organic tactics - up from 31% in 2023, per WARC.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Organic tactics are helping brands craft holistic social media strategies

Several factors are driving organic marketing's comeback

Community-building is now core to social strategies

Social search is putting more focus on SEO

Brands are embracing ad-free features on social media, like comments and DMs

Takeaways for social marketers

Sources

Key Data

Increased Investment in Brand vs. Performance Marketing Over the Next Year According to Marketers Worldwide, 2022-2024 (% of respondents)

About Half of Customers Say They Engage With Brands Via Online Communities

State of Dedicated Online Brand Community According to Marketers Worldwide, Nov 2023 (% of respondents)

Gen Z Prefers Social Media Over Search Engines When Looking Up Brands

Commenting Is The Most Preferred Social Feature Among US Adults

Future Channels Used for Marketing by CMOs and Executives Worldwide to Engage With Customers, by Frequency, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Consumers Expect Prompt Responses From Brands on Social When It Comes to Customer Support

