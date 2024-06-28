Germany In Vitro Fertilization Market Research 2024-2030 Featuring Bayer, Cook Medical, VivaNeo, Ferring, Genea Biomedx, EMD Serono, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vitrolife

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instrument (Equipment, Disposable Devices), Procedure Type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor), Providers (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Setting), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany In vitro fertilization market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030

The market growth is attributable to the increasing cases of infertility, advanced medical technologies, increased awareness about infertility, and high success rates for IVF treatments. Factors such as delayed family planning, rising infertility rates, and societal acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies influence this growth.







The increasing age of parenthood is also driving the market, as more women delay childbirth due to career or personal reasons, potentially facing fertility issues that can be addressed through IVF treatments. Innovations in culture media formulations, particularly in cryopreservation, embryo culture, ovum processing, and sperm processing media, are expected to drive market growth, improving success rates and outcomes for assisted reproduction techniques.



The healthcare infrastructure, encompassing the presence of specialized clinics and skilled professionals, is crucial in shaping the market landscape. Furthermore, public awareness and societal acceptance of IVF as a viable solution for infertility contribute to the market's expansion, as individuals and couples increasingly seek these services to fulfill their reproductive aspirations. For instance, in April 2022, Berlin-based Apryl secured USD 4.1 million to launch a fertility benefits platform, aiming to provide inclusive employee benefits in the workplace, addressing rising fertility awareness and work-perk competition.



Germany In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Highlights

Culture media dominated the market with 41.1% share in 2023, owing to technological advancements, success rates, and outcomes for assisted reproduction techniques.

Based on procedure type, the frozen non donor segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is attributed to the flexibility in planning and scheduling of IVF cycles.

The fertility clinic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 79.9% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments.

Companies Featured

Bayer AG

Cook Medical LLC

VivaNeo

Ferring B.V.

Genea Biomedx

EMD Serono, INC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Vitrolife

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Germany





