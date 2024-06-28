Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutics Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 10+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Drugs

VM202: Helixmith Co., Ltd.



VM202 (Engensis) is an innovative gene therapy drug that provides fundamental treatment through tissue regeneration. Engensis it is non-viral plasmid DNA product, and is designed to express recombinant HGF protein in nerve and Schwann cells to promote nerve system regeneration and induce the formation of microvascular blood vessels. Engensis (VM202) has the potential to reverse the underlying cause of neuropathy through an angio-neurorestorative effect, not simply managing the pain.

US FDA granted RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation to VM202-DPN in 2018. This is first time in Korea, and the first and the only RMAT designation worldwide in pain area. Engensis is the first RMAT designated therapy in US of common diseases with over millions of patients. Engensis has been attracting huge attention in Painful DPN because of its big market size. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic peripheral neuropathy.



WST-057: WinSanTor, Inc.



WST-057 is a novel investigational drug candidate that has been in development for over ten years. THE aim of the company is to develop the first disease-modifying treatment for peripheral neuropathy that has the potential to prevent and reverse the nerve damage and the symptoms associated with the disease. WST-057, showed the ability to prevent nerve damage and regrow damaged nerves.

Phase I and Phase II are now complete. Topical WST-057 was shown to be safe and tolerable when administered to diabetic peripheral neuropathy patients for up to six months in these studies, but will need to be studied in a larger population. WST-057 has received FastTrack designation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic peripheral neuropathy.



LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc



LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound Lexicon is developing as a treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The scientists identified the target of LX9211, adapter-associated kinase 1, or AAK1, in our target discovery efforts based on their discovery that mice lacking AAK1 exhibited increased resistance to induced neuropathic pain in preclinical models. LX9211 is discovered within drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc hold exclusive development and commercialization rights.

Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. LX9211 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic peripheral neuropathy.



Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. The companies which have their Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Helixmith Co., Ltd.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy drugs?

How many Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Helixmith Co., Ltd.

WinSanTor, Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Biogen

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Key Products

VM202

WST-057

LX9211

VX-548

Cemdomespib

MT-8554

LY3857210

Adezunap AP707

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Insights

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

