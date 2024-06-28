MADD Canada Urges Safe Celebrations This Canada Day Long Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. With the Canada Day long weekend around the corner, MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is reminding everyone to keep safety top of mind and avoid driving impaired. The nationwide holiday, which is celebrated coast to coast, marks the official start of the summer, but also brings an increased risk of impaired driving incidents.



“We want everyone to enjoy their Canada Day celebrations and make wonderful memories with family and friends,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “However, it is crucial that these memories are happy and not marred by an impaired driving crash. If you plan to consume alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs, please ensure you have a safe and sober way to get home.”

For the holiday long weekend, MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to help prevent impairment-related crashes, death and injuries by:

Always planning ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

“Canada Day is a time of joy and pride for our beautiful country,” said Ms. Hansen Pratt. “Let’s all do our part to ensure it remains safe and happy for everyone. Remember, impaired driving is not worth the risk – not to you, your passengers, or anyone else on the road.”

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



