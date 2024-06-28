Australia Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Report 2024

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Exploration & Production, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia is the world's leading LNG producer, as of 2023, with a capacity of 88.70 mtpa. Qatar and the United States follow this with 77.40 mtpa and 87.25 mtpa respectively. Oil and gas production in Australia is used for both domestic consumption and export to the international market.
The report provides a comprehensive outlook on Australia's oil and gas production, focusing on assets by terrain and major companies. It includes key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country, offering insights into the industry's current and future landscape.
Additionally, the report features information on recently licensed blocks and the latest discoveries in the Australian oil and gas sector. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions related to the exploration and production (E&P) sector, highlighting the dynamic nature of the industry and the strategic movements of major players.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a strong understanding of the Australia's E&P sector
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of oil and gas production data, licensed blocks details, and discoveries
- Assess your competitor's production outlook and licensed blocks details in the country
- Analyze latest M&A landscape related to the country's E&P sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
- Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details, Exploration
- Recent Contracts
- Recent M&A Activity
- Appendix
Key Data
- Australia, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd) by Terrain, 2023-2029
- Australia, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain (mmcfd), 2023-2029
- Australia, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Assets, 2023-2029
- Australia, Marketed Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Assets, 2023-2029
- Australia, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Major Companies, 2023-2029
- Australia, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Major Companies, 2023-2029
- Australia, Upcoming Oil and Gas Field Assets Details
- Australia, Recently Licensed Block Details
- Top 10 Fields in Australia by 2023-2029 Crude Oil Production
- Top 10 Fields in Australia by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production
- Top 10 Companies in Australia by 2023-2029 Crude Oil and Condensate Production
- Top 10 Companies in Australia by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production
- Australia, Upcoming Oil and Gas Assets by Production Start Year 2024-2029
- Recent Contracts
- Recent M&A Activity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scsefr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.