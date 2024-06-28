Australia Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Report 2024

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Exploration & Production, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia is the world's leading LNG producer, as of 2023, with a capacity of 88.70 mtpa. Qatar and the United States follow this with 77.40 mtpa and 87.25 mtpa respectively. Oil and gas production in Australia is used for both domestic consumption and export to the international market.



The report provides a comprehensive outlook on Australia's oil and gas production, focusing on assets by terrain and major companies. It includes key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country, offering insights into the industry's current and future landscape.

Additionally, the report features information on recently licensed blocks and the latest discoveries in the Australian oil and gas sector. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions related to the exploration and production (E&P) sector, highlighting the dynamic nature of the industry and the strategic movements of major players.

Key Topics Covered:

Australia Exploration and Production Sector

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration

Australia Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details, Exploration

Recent Contracts

Recent M&A Activity

Appendix

Key Data

Australia, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd) by Terrain, 2023-2029

Australia, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain (mmcfd), 2023-2029

Australia, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Assets, 2023-2029

Australia, Marketed Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Assets, 2023-2029

Australia, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Major Companies, 2023-2029

Australia, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production (mmcfd), by Major Companies, 2023-2029

Australia, Upcoming Oil and Gas Field Assets Details

Australia, Recently Licensed Block Details

Top 10 Fields in Australia by 2023-2029 Crude Oil Production

Top 10 Fields in Australia by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production

Top 10 Companies in Australia by 2023-2029 Crude Oil and Condensate Production

Top 10 Companies in Australia by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production

Australia, Upcoming Oil and Gas Assets by Production Start Year 2024-2029

Recent Contracts

Recent M&A Activity

