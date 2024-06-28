Press release

June 28, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Change in number of shares and votes in Hexatronic

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has increased as a result of the Annual General Meeting's resolution to issue 1,343,596 shares of series C to secure future delivery of performance shares and costs for any social security contributions for the long-term incentive program resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2024 (LTIP 2024).

Through the above resolution, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered in June, the number of shares increased by 1,343,596 and the number of votes by 134,359.

As of June 28, 2024, which is the last trading day of the month, the total number of outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 206,667,246, of which 203,026,610 are ordinary shares, corresponding to 203,026,610 votes, and 3,640,636 are shares of series C, corresponding to 364,063 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,066,672.46. The Company holds all Class C shares.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CEST on June 28, 2024.





Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

