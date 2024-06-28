Intelligent Bio Solutions Completes In-Clinic Portion of Pharmacokinetic (PK) Study Part of 510(k) Pathway for Approval & Commences Review of Results

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the successful completion of the in-clinic portion of its pharmacokinetic (PK) study, a core component of the Company's clinical study plan for its 510(k) pathway for regulatory approval.



Dosing and sampling of the second cohort for the study concluded on Thursday, June 27, 2024, marking the completion of this phase and the end of the in-clinic portion of the study. The PK study aims to demonstrate that the Company's fingerprint sweat collection method provides results comparable to those from other specimen matrices, such as blood, saliva, and urine.

"Thanks to the smooth execution of subject dosing and sampling by our clinical research partner, Cliantha Research, we have completed this portion of our PK study according to the planned schedule. We are now focused on analyzing the test results and compiling the data to finalize the report and complete the study," commented Peter Passaris, Vice President of Product Development at INBS.

The specimens are currently being analyzed using validated, traceable liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. The subsequent data analysis from the PK trial will compare the detection of opiates in fingerprint sweat versus blood, saliva, and urine specimens. The Company expects to complete the full PK study in the third calendar quarter of 2024.

INBS' first-of-its-kind fingerprint drug screening technology uses fingerprint sweat to provide a quick, hygienic, and easy-to-use method for drug testing, delivering results in just minutes. This unique approach tests for common drugs of abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for various indications, ranging from immunological conditions to communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

