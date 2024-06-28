Reborn Coffee Collaborates with Hagerty Garage + Social to Celebrate Hagerty's 40th Anniversary in South Florida

BREA, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, announces its collaboration with Hagerty Garage + Social of Miami, FL, to commemorate the first-ever Hagerty Drivers Club Days, which was a three-day period of automotive events recently hosted by the Hagerty Drivers Club to celebrate its Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) members and the company’s 40th anniversary. The South Florida HDC Days event was held at K1 Speed Ft. Lauderdale, a go-karting destination, where HDC club members enjoyed a thrilling Cars & Caffeine gathering and an exhilarating karting experience.



Reborn Coffee provided its signature Cold Brew to fuel attendees, enhancing their high-adrenaline karting adventures. This collaboration underscores Reborn Coffee's commitment to blending premium coffee experiences with vibrant cultural events.

A video from the event is available here .

Reborn Coffee uses advanced roasting techniques and 4th Wave coffee processing technology to enhance the best qualities of every coffee bean, providing a rich, clean taste that appeals to fans of both coffee and cars.

Reborn Coffee unveiled a new Cold Brew blend specially crafted for the tropical climate of South Florida to mark this special occasion. This fruity and refreshing blend, developed after extensive research, was a hit among attendees, perfectly complementing the hot Miami summer.

“Reborn Coffee’s Cold Brew is a turbocharger for your morning routine, fueling you up with the perfect blend of speed and smoothness. I was thrilled to try a new Cold Brew roast with strawberry fruit-flavored notes, bringing a refreshing twist to the Cold Brew scene,” said Carlos Caro, Assistant Manager of Hagerty Garage + Social Miami.

The US cold brew coffee market has been experiencing significant growth, with a market size valued at $2.5 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15%. Reborn Coffee is strategically targeting key regions, including South Florida, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest, which are known for their vibrant coffee cultures and high demand for premium cold brew beverages. Reborn Coffee aims to capture a 10% market share in these regions over the next three years, positioning itself as a leader in the premium cold brew segment.

Reborn Coffee continues to lead the industry with its award-winning Cold Brew, known for its smooth taste, reduced bitterness, and acidity. Reborn Coffee has won the American Cold Brew Competition twice, showcasing its commitment to excellence. The company's innovative extraction methods and specialized roasting techniques preserve the coffee beans' distinct flavors, providing a rich and satisfying sensory experience.

As consumers increasingly shift towards healthier choices, Reborn Coffee's Cold Brew stands out for its natural flavors, antioxidants, and metabolic benefits. Its lower acidity makes it gentler on the stomach, appealing to those seeking a vibrant and health-conscious caffeine fix.

In line with changing consumer trends, Reborn Coffee is set to launch a new ready-to-drink (RTD) Cold Brew product in South Florida, featuring limited-edition artwork by local artist Mira from Miami. This addition to Reborn's diversified product portfolio aims to attract a new generation of coffee aficionados, offering a convenient and nutritious alternative to sugary, carbonated beverages.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com