Simpson Associates recognised as the winner of 2024 Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year

YORK, United Kingdom, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Winning this award is an incredible honour for Simpson Associates!” said Giles Horwood, Managing Director at Simpson Associates. “I am absolutely delighted that we have been recognised as the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Community Response in the Social Impact category, which demonstrates our commitment to using data and AI to drive positive change in our communities. I’m so proud of the whole of the Simpsons team and this award is an acknowledgement of the hard work and innovation they bring to all our clients.”



Giles Horwood, Managing Director at Simpson Associates.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Simpson Associates was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services for Community Response in the Social Impact category.

The Community Response Partner of the Year Award recognises a partner that is providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies, that are helping to solve challenges faced by communities and making a significant social impact.

Simpson Associates’ work with The Tackling Organised Exploitation Programme (TOEX), a UK-wide initiative that provides dedicated intelligence and analytical expertise to support UK police forces investigating organised exploitation, is one example where their innovative solutions are changing people’s lives. A key technical delivery partner for TOEX, their data and AI solutions are having a positive impact on tackling crime and making a real difference to communities.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Simpson Associates:

Simpson Associates is a data transformation partner, providing a full range of services – from advisory support and data strategy to AI-powered platform implementations and managed services. They help organisations in both the public and private sectors turn their data into actionable insights to drive positive social impact.

Their Data and AI solutions enable forward-thinking organisations to understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges. They are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, holding the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation and the Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialisation, as well as Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); and Infrastructure (Azure). They are also a Databricks partner and an IBM Gold Partner, specialising in Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about how we can help you on your data journey, get in touch!

info@simpson-associates.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5287eb40-a100-4218-823c-fa1bc418eb59