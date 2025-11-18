Leading wholesaler, JW Filshill Ltd., collaborates with data transformation partner, Simpson Associates, to transform community retail with AI-powered insights

YORK, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotland’s leading community-focused wholesaler, JW Filshill Ltd., has partnered with Simpson Associates, AI consultancy and data transformation expert, to implement an advanced AI model that will power retail excellence across its network.

This ground-breaking collaboration aims to deliver significant value for JW Filshill Ltd.'s franchise partners, while powering the wholesaler’s ambitious growth plans.

"This partnership represents a pivotal point for JW Filshill Ltd. and the independent retailers we serve. By working with Simpson Associates, we’re embracing AI and machine learning to create data-driven strategies with measurable results.

"Simpson Associates’ expertise in data science and AI, combined with our in-house data capabilities, ensures the robustness and scalability of our digital transformation initiatives, strengthening our value proposition and underpinning our long-term growth strategy - combining commercial success with our commitment to supporting local communities." - Craig Nixon, Data Manager at JW Filshill Ltd.

"We are really excited about working on this project alongside JW Filshill Ltd. This partnership will unlock their vision of scaling their network while preserving their local, community-first ethos, which sits closely with our mission of driving data for good.

"The dual impact – tangible business improvements, alongside strengthening community fabric – proves that advanced data science applied with purpose delivers commercially transformative and socially meaningful outcomes." – Nick Evans, Commercial Account Director at Simpson Associates.

Redefining Retail Excellence

The partnership centres around innovative advanced data and AI, developed by the JW Filshill Ltd. and Simpson Associates data teams.

JW Filshill Ltd. is preparing to launch the initial phase of this initiative, with carefully controlled pilots to demonstrate significant improvements for their KeyStore partners and optimise operations.

JW Filshill Ltd.’s philosophy of "co-prosperity across the supply chain" takes on new meaning through this technological advancement. AI capabilities enable enhanced support and value for KeyStore partners allowing them and their partners to continue to strive for retail excellence.

Future Innovation and Unstoppable Growth

Beyond this initial phase, JW Filshill Ltd. plans to expand its digital transformation roadmap across multiple retail operations to further increase efficiency and success for their KeyStore partners.

Powered by Databricks and AI-powered insights, these initiatives enable sustainable growth across a network that’s transforming communities, one KeyStore at a time.

About JW Filshill Ltd.

Founded in 1875, JW Filshill Ltd. has grown into Scotland’s most respected retail partners and the UK’s best wholesaler for 15 years running, according to the Advantage Group survey, supporting over 200 independent KeyStores across Scotland and Northern England.

Its unique dual model combines large-scale wholesale operations with support for local retailers that act as vital community hubs in towns, villages, and city neighbourhoods.

Guided by “co-prosperity,” JW Filshill Ltd. builds strong supplier and franchise relationships to ensure success flows throughout the supply chain. With ambitious plans to boost their reach while supporting franchisees, the company is embracing technology while staying true to the local character and personal service that make.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a trusted partner with over three decades of experience in data transformation, serving the commercial sector and organisations dedicated to using data for good. With a team of AI strategy consultants, they offer a wide range of data services which includes AI and machine learning implementation services, data migration, and business intelligence solutions.

Their award-winning expertise is highlighted by their status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Fabric Featured Partner and winner of the Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year 2024/25. They hold multiple Specialisations, including AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure, as well as holding Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure) and Security. In addition to this, they are a Databricks Partner, an IBM Gold Partner and a Denodo Partner.

Simpson Associates mission extends beyond technology – they are dedicated to helping purpose-led organisations harness data as a lever for change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7102261b-60ab-4d03-84a8-a97cb91989f1